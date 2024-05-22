International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/retaliatory-measures-will-not-be-just-political-if-france-sends-troops-to-ukraine---moscow-1118576243.html
Retaliatory Measures Will Not Be Just Political If France Sends Troops to Ukraine - Moscow
Retaliatory Measures Will Not Be Just Political If France Sends Troops to Ukraine - Moscow
Sputnik International
If France sends troops to Ukraine, then the retaliatory measures will lie far beyond the political sphere, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Studennikov told Sputnik.
2024-05-22T04:28+0000
2024-05-22T04:28+0000
world
emmanuel macron
ukraine
france
moscow
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg
"We note that the increasingly belligerent rhetoric of the French president, who does not rule out the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine, does not meet, mildly speaking, widespread support among EU and NATO allies and is rejected by a significant majority of French people. Nevertheless, we cannot but take such statements, which in essence are veiled threats with all seriousness," Studennikov said. Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine but did not reach a consensus. Some EU leaders hastened to dismiss such plans, while Macron himself reiterated on several more occasions that the option of sending troops to Ukraine should remain on the table. Earlier, Macron told The Economist that the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would be back on the table if Russian forces broke through the frontline and Kiev made such a request. He insisted that many EU countries agreed to this scenario.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/france-preparing-to-deploy-military-contingent-in-ukraine-russian-foreign-intel-chief-1117427572.html
ukraine
france
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d320f98a4addb10e9e06c8a9c84c8db3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
retaliatory measures, france sends troops to ukraine, political sphere, russian foreign ministry
retaliatory measures, france sends troops to ukraine, political sphere, russian foreign ministry

Retaliatory Measures Will Not Be Just Political If France Sends Troops to Ukraine - Moscow

04:28 GMT 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny OdinikovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If France sends troops to Ukraine, then the retaliatory measures will lie far beyond the political sphere, Director of the First European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Artyom Studennikov told Sputnik.
"We note that the increasingly belligerent rhetoric of the French president, who does not rule out the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine, does not meet, mildly speaking, widespread support among EU and NATO allies and is rejected by a significant majority of French people. Nevertheless, we cannot but take such statements, which in essence are veiled threats with all seriousness," Studennikov said.
"You are asking about our possible diplomatic reaction, but it is obvious that in the case of such a scenario, retaliatory measures will lie far beyond the political sphere. We have warned the French side about this more than once," he added.
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews troops during a Prise d'armes military ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel National des Invalides in Paris, on February 19, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
France Preparing to Deploy Military Contingent in Ukraine: Russian Foreign Intel Chief
19 March, 14:26 GMT
Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine but did not reach a consensus. Some EU leaders hastened to dismiss such plans, while Macron himself reiterated on several more occasions that the option of sending troops to Ukraine should remain on the table. Earlier, Macron told The Economist that the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would be back on the table if Russian forces broke through the frontline and Kiev made such a request. He insisted that many EU countries agreed to this scenario.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала