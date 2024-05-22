https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/some-eu-states-mulling-sanctions-against-georgia-over-foreign-agents-bill---reports-1118578532.html

Some EU States Mulling Sanctions Against Georgia Over Foreign Agents Bill - Reports

Some EU member states are considering imposing sanctions on Georgia, including the suspension of visa-free travel regime, over the foreign agents bill, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

On Saturday, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the controversial foreign agents bill that had been adopted by the country's parliament last Tuesday. The parliament needs a simple majority to override the veto. A number of EU countries, led by Estonia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Sweden, aim to discuss restrictive measures towards Georgia at the EU Foreign Affairs meeting next week, the Financial Times reported. The potential sanctions include suspending visa-free travel to the European Union by Georgians, freezing of EU funds for the country and some targeted sanctions, the newspaper cited the officials as saying. If the foreign agents bill is enacted, Georgia’s EU accession progress will face a major setback, an EU official said. The draft law "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence" was initially submitted to the Georgian parliament in February 2023 but was withdrawn the following month amid a wave of protests and pressure from Western countries. After revision, the term "foreign influence agent" was replaced with "organization promoting the interests of a foreign power," while the rest of the content remained the same. The latest iteration of the bill has sparked weeks of mass protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi amid concerns that it could block the South Caucasus nation's path to EU membership. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell criticized the bill in March, saying its adoption could have serious repercussions for EU-Georgian relations.The West is acting as harshly and "crazily" as possible with regard to Georgia because it failed to destabilize the situation in the country earlier, as it did with Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The EU's call on the Georgian authorities to ensure the right of citizens to protest can be interpreted as interference in internal affairs for the purpose of regime change, Maria Zakharova said. According to her, otherwise the EU's call "can be interpreted as interference in the internal affairs of the state with the aim of regime change.

