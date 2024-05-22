https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/uk-courts-decision-on-assanges-extradition-unlikely-to-result-in-his-exoneration-1118578263.html

UK Court's Decision on Assange's Extradition Unlikely to Result in His Exoneration

UK Court's Decision on Assange's Extradition Unlikely to Result in His Exoneration

Sputnik International

The UK's High Court of Justice decision to grant WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to challenge his extradition to the United States invites cautious optimism, however his chances of being exonerated are miniscule, experts told Sputnik.

2024-05-22T06:34+0000

2024-05-22T06:34+0000

2024-05-22T06:34+0000

world

julian assange

united kingdom (uk)

london

wikileaks

european convention on human rights

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083737_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e25c4b207c96b892808577fabe91e19.jpg

In March, the London High Court asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees freedoms related to religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. The court also asked for assurances that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality, and that he would not face the death penalty. In mid-April, the US provided minimal assurances demanded by the high court to proceed with the case. When asked about the assurances provided by the US regarding constitutional safeguards, the expert suggested that these could be doubted as the US government has not unequivocally guaranteed that Assange will be fully able to claim First Amendment protections. Similarly, Michael Brenner, a professor emeritus of International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh, observed that the way the WikiLeaks founder was treated has served the purpose of intimidating potential whistle-blowers as well as media outlets. The expert also suggested that the Biden White House and the Justice Department are not concerned about the ruling as Assange's deportation could be disadvantageous during an election year as it could leave Biden without some of his more liberal voters. "The judges are responsive to the government, the British government is highly responsive to what Washington wants ... The chances of his eventually being exonerated and freed? Next to zero," Brenner said. Assange, an Australian citizen, was transferred to London's high-security Belmarsh prison in April 2019 on bail breach charges. In the US, he faces prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face up to 175 years in prison. One of the last means of preventing his transfer to the US may be an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange lost his previous appeal at the UK High Court last June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/london-high-court-grants-assange-opportunity-to-challenge-his-extradition-to-us-1118542766.html

united kingdom (uk)

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk court's decision, assange's extradition, julian assange