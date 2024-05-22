https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/us-netherlands-conduct-bilateral-operations-in-south-china-sea---us-navy-1118587219.html

US, Netherlands Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea - US Navy

Sputnik International

The US and Dutch navies conducted joint naval operations in the South China Sea to increase interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific, the US Navy said on Wednesday.

"The Netherlands and United States’ navies conducted bilateral operations in the South China Sea, May 22," the Navy said in a press release. "The bilateral operation provided a valuable opportunity to improve allied interoperability and conduct complex scenarios to improve combined readiness." US Navy Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile, Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra and Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provincien-class frigate HNLMS Tromp took part in the operations, according to the release.

