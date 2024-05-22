International
US, Netherlands Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea - US Navy
US, Netherlands Conduct Bilateral Operations in South China Sea - US Navy
The US and Dutch navies conducted joint naval operations in the South China Sea to increase interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific, the US Navy said on Wednesday.
"The Netherlands and United States’ navies conducted bilateral operations in the South China Sea, May 22," the Navy said in a press release. "The bilateral operation provided a valuable opportunity to improve allied interoperability and conduct complex scenarios to improve combined readiness." US Navy Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile, Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra and Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provincien-class frigate HNLMS Tromp took part in the operations, according to the release.
13:56 GMT 22.05.2024
The United States has been mobilising its naval assets in the South China Sea in solidarity with its allies and partners against China flexing its muscles. The US has deployed several aircraft carriers and guided missile destroyers to the Indo-Pacific region.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US and Dutch navies conducted joint naval operations in the South China Sea to increase interoperability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific, the US Navy said on Wednesday.
"The Netherlands and United States’ navies conducted bilateral operations in the South China Sea, May 22," the Navy said in a press release. "The bilateral operation provided a valuable opportunity to improve allied interoperability and conduct complex scenarios to improve combined readiness."
US Navy Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile, Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra and Royal Netherlands Navy De Zeven Provincien-class frigate HNLMS Tromp took part in the operations, according to the release.
