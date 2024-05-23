International
At Least 16 People Killed in IDF's Strike on Mosque in Northern Gaza City - Reports
At least 16 people have been killed, with 10 of them children, in an air strike on the Fatima al-Zahra Mosque in northern Gaza City by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
In the early hours of May 7, the IDF launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 16 people have been killed, with 10 of them children, in an air strike on the Fatima al-Zahra Mosque in northern Gaza City by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
In the early hours of May 7, the IDF launched what it called a counterterrorist operation in the east of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Later that week, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation. Israeli authorities say the operation was aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
