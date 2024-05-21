https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/israeli-military-leaking-information-about-gaza-aid-trucks-to-radicals---reports-1118568935.html

Israeli Military Leaking Information About Gaza Aid Trucks to Radicals - Reports

The Israeli military is providing far-right activists and settlers with information on the location of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip, which they use to vandalize and block the vehicles, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.

There is collusion among members of Israel's security forces to block the humanitarian supplies to Gazan civilians, according to messages from internet chat groups obtained by the UK newspaper. Those blocking the aid reportedly said that the convoys were being diverted by Palestinian movement Hamas instead of reaching the civilian population. Palestinian drivers described "barbaric scenes" after their trucks had been attacked. They reportedly said that Israeli troops escorting the convoy ignored the attack. "There is full cooperation between the settlers and the army. We are shocked and surprised that the army did not provide us with any kind of protection. Even though they were present and watching what was happening. The army was at the service of the settlers," a driver who came under attack at a checkpoint last week told the newspaper.

