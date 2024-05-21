International
Israeli Military Leaking Information About Gaza Aid Trucks to Radicals - Reports
The Israeli military is providing far-right activists and settlers with information on the location of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip, which they use to vandalize and block the vehicles, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
There is collusion among members of Israel's security forces to block the humanitarian supplies to Gazan civilians, according to messages from internet chat groups obtained by the UK newspaper. Those blocking the aid reportedly said that the convoys were being diverted by Palestinian movement Hamas instead of reaching the civilian population. Palestinian drivers described "barbaric scenes" after their trucks had been attacked. They reportedly said that Israeli troops escorting the convoy ignored the attack. "There is full cooperation between the settlers and the army. We are shocked and surprised that the army did not provide us with any kind of protection. Even though they were present and watching what was happening. The army was at the service of the settlers," a driver who came under attack at a checkpoint last week told the newspaper.
17:00 GMT 21.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military is providing far-right activists and settlers with information on the location of aid trucks heading to the Gaza Strip, which they use to vandalize and block the vehicles, The Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
There is collusion among members of Israel's security forces to block the humanitarian supplies to Gazan civilians, according to messages from internet chat groups obtained by the UK newspaper. Those blocking the aid reportedly said that the convoys were being diverted by Palestinian movement Hamas instead of reaching the civilian population.
Palestinian drivers described "barbaric scenes" after their trucks had been attacked. They reportedly said that Israeli troops escorting the convoy ignored the attack.
Boys watch smoke billowing during Israeli strikes east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 13, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
World
UN: Gaza Facing ‘Apocalyptic’ Famine
Yesterday, 03:03 GMT
"There is full cooperation between the settlers and the army. We are shocked and surprised that the army did not provide us with any kind of protection. Even though they were present and watching what was happening. The army was at the service of the settlers," a driver who came under attack at a checkpoint last week told the newspaper.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others were abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 35,600 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.

