https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/blinken-backs-icc-sanctions-us-inflation-hits-yearly-high-1118592719.html

Blinken Backs ICC Sanctions; US Inflation Hits Yearly High

Blinken Backs ICC Sanctions; US Inflation Hits Yearly High

Sputnik International

The media in Slovakia is considering the possibility of a Ukraine connection to the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Robert Fico.

2024-05-23T04:15+0000

2024-05-23T04:15+0000

2024-05-23T08:53+0000

the critical hour

radio

ukraine

julian assange

china

iran

joe biden

slovakia

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118592562_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31bb91e620d0d119fd588f5c6ff2280a.png

NATO State PM Calls for Russia Breakup; Blinken Backs ICC Sanctions; US Inflation Hits Yearly High Sputnik International The media in Slovakia is considering the possibility of a Ukraine connection to the assassination attempt against Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Elijah Magnier, a veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the recognition of Palestine as a state and Biden’s policies on the West Asian region.Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the possibility of a Ukraine connection to the assassination attempt against Robert Fico.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the ICC moves to charge Israeli officials for international crimes.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Tuesday’s primaries and the 2024 election.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the latest reports on inflation and US moves for a 50 billion dollar loan to Ukraine.Dan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss North Korea’s viral TikTok video and US trade sanctions against China.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss US moves to disrupt elections in Venezuela and the Venezuelan-Iranian relationship.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the decision on Julian Assange’s appeal and Joe Biden’s approval ratings.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

china

iran

slovakia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, icc arrest warrant, who tried to kill robert fico, trump-biden 2024, iran funeral