Fani Willis Wins Democratic Primary, Trump Legal Saga Continues
Fani Willis Wins Democratic Primary, Trump Legal Saga Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of current events, including Trump's legal saga and Fani Wilis winning the Democratic primary.
2024-05-23T04:14+0000
2024-05-23T04:14+0000
2024-05-23T07:43+0000
Fani Willis Wins Democratic Primary, Trump Legal Saga Continues
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of current events, including Trump's legal saga and Fani Wilis winning the Democratic primary.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Veteran political commentatorJamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety BoardEsteban Carrillo - Editor of The Cradle, Beirut-based journalistGeorge Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteThe show kicks off with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sharing her perspective on President Biden's plummeting approval ratings.Then, Jamie Finch weighs in on the flight turbulence that tragically resulted in the death of a Singapore Airlines passenger and injured 20 others.The second hour begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of Gaza amid the latest ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other top Israeli and Hamas officials.The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely discussing the WEF executive stepping down.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Fani Willis Wins Democratic Primary, Trump Legal Saga Continues
04:14 GMT 23.05.2024
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of current events, including Trump's legal saga and Fani Wilis winning the Democratic primary.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Veteran political commentator
Jamie Finch - Former Director at the National Transportation Safety Board
Esteban Carrillo - Editor of The Cradle, Beirut-based journalist
George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
The show kicks off with political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sharing her perspective on President Biden's plummeting approval ratings.
Then, Jamie Finch weighs in on the flight turbulence that tragically resulted in the death of a Singapore Airlines passenger and injured 20 others.
The second hour begins with Beirut-based journalist Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of Gaza amid the latest ICC arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other top Israeli and Hamas officials.
The show closes with Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute George Szamuely discussing the WEF executive stepping down.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
