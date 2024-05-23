https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/half-of-moldovans-say-govt-policy-on-gagauzia-wrong-over-50-distrust-nato---poll-1118592102.html

Half of Moldovans Say Gov't Policy on Gagauzia Wrong, Over 50% Distrust NATO - Poll

Half of Moldovans Say Gov't Policy on Gagauzia Wrong, Over 50% Distrust NATO - Poll

Sputnik International

Half of Modova's residents consider the government's policy toward the autonomous region of Gagauzia wrong, while more than half do not trust NATO, Moldovan social research company IMAS found.

2024-05-23T00:45+0000

2024-05-23T00:45+0000

2024-05-23T00:45+0000

world

gagauzia

nato

moldova

russia

maia sandu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/02/1101438360_0:170:3037:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ec88fbebd3ca58ad679b8407e6a20d.jpg

Asked what they thought of the policy of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) toward Gagauzia, 50% or respondents said it was wrong, 29% said it was right and 21% said they could not answer the question. Respondents were also asked to evaluate their level of trust in various international institutions, including the World Health Organization, NATO, the European Parliament, the European Union, World Bank, the UN and others. Speaking of NATO, 18% said they had "little" trust, 42% said they had "no to very little" trust, 21% said they trusted the military alliance and only 9% said they trusted it a lot. Additionally, 2% of Moldovans said they they'd never heard of NATO and 8% said they could not give an answer.The poll was conducted among 1,088 people from May 2-19 with a maximum margin of error of 3%. Its results were broadcast live on the Realitatea website. Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian as well as Gagauz, a Turkic language, declared independence from Soviet Moldova in 1990 but was integrated into the newly-established Republic of Moldova in 1994. The Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin. Gagauzia has traditionally favored rapprochement with Russia, while Chisinau has set a course toward European integration. According to the country's constitution, Moldova has neutral status, but from 1994 it has been cooperating with NATO, and with the accession to power of PAS, which is informally led by President Maia Sandu, military exercises involving the US, the UK, German and Romanian military have become more frequent. Sandu has told local media that Moldova should continue discussing rapprochement with NATO, as this allegedly helps strengthen the country's defense capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/gagauzia-suffering-colossal-losses-from-moldovas-economic-pressure---gutsul-1117838715.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/nato-drills-in-moldova-west-tightens-grip-amid-tensions-around-the-country-1117703028.html

gagauzia

moldova

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

modova nato, does moldova want to join nato, moldova government, moldova politics