Iran General Staff Found No Traces of Bullets on Crashed Helicopter of Raisi
The General Staff of the Iranian army published the preliminary results of the investigation and found no bullet marks were found on the crashed helicopter of late Ebrahim Raisi.
No bullet marks or similar damage were found on the components of the crashed helicopter, the press service of Iran's General Staff said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency. The pilot of the crashed helicopter was in contact with the pilots of the other two helicopters of the motorcade before the accident, and the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a hill, the General Staff added.About 3 million people have attended the farewell ceremony in Iran's Mashhad for late President Ebrahim Raisi. His body was buried earlier in the day in Mashhad, Raisi's hometown in northwestern Iran. He was laid to rest in the Imam Reza shrine containing the remains of Ali al-Rida, the eighth Imam of Shia Islam.Some of the 3 million people who attended the ceremony came to Mashhad from other cities and even other countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ghalandar was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.
News
en_EN
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The General Staff of the Iranian armed forces published on Thursday the preliminary results of the investigation and found no bullet marks were found on the crashed helicopter of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
No bullet marks or similar damage were found on the components of the crashed helicopter, the press service of Iran's General Staff said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
The pilot of the crashed helicopter was in contact with the pilots of the other two helicopters of the motorcade before the accident, and the helicopter caught fire after colliding with a hill, the General Staff added.
About 3 million people have attended the farewell ceremony
in Iran's Mashhad for late President Ebrahim Raisi. His body was buried earlier in the day in Mashhad, Raisi's hometown in northwestern Iran. He was laid to rest in the Imam Reza shrine containing the remains of Ali al-Rida, the eighth Imam of Shia Islam.
Some of the 3 million people who attended the ceremony came to Mashhad from other cities and even other countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ghalandar was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.