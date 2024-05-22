International
'Insult Directed at Entire Nation': Kremlin Reacts to Blinken's Remark on Raisi's Death
"It is hard to believe that a diplomat — let alone a high-ranking official of a country such as the United States — would make such a clumsy remark, to say the least. In essence, it was an insult directed at an entire nation," Dmitry Peskov told reporters. President Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran while on their way back from a visit to Azerbaijan.
'Insult Directed at Entire Nation': Kremlin Reacts to Blinken's Remark on Raisi's Death

© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kremlin spokesperson criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday for claiming that the people of Iran were "probably better off" now that President Ebrahim Raisi was dead.
"It is hard to believe that a diplomat — let alone a high-ranking official of a country such as the United States — would make such a clumsy remark, to say the least. In essence, it was an insult directed at an entire nation," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
President Raisi and his delegation, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran while on their way back from a visit to Azerbaijan.
