Netanyahu's Irate Over ICC's Arrest Warrant, EU's Desperate Move to Fund Kiev Regime

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anger over his ICC arrest warrant.

Netanyahu's Irate Over ICC's Arrest Warrant, EU Desperately Finds Alternative to Fund Kiev Regime Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's anger over his ICC arrest warrant.

Rachel began the last show of the week with Author and Political Commentator Peter Coffin, who discussed US President Joe Biden's dwindling approval rating, which has taken a recent tumble.Following a discussion on Biden's approval rating, Rachel spoke to Lawyer and Political Commentator Tyler Nixon about the slew of trials plaguing Donald Trump's 2024 presidential candidacy.In the last hour of the show, Rachel was joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed several stories related to Ukraine, including the Kiev regime's latest battlefield woes and the EU's plan to use seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine. Rachel would conclude the show with Journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo, who discussed the ICC's case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the funeral procession of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

