Nickel Politics, Trump Trials, Culture Wars, Space Weapons

A majority of Americans believe the economy is in recession, another sign that US workers and US finance exist in two different worlds.

KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, discusses the French president’s visit to New Caledonia, how the island’s aspirations for independence are intertwined with nickel mining, and how the current crisis will be resolved. He also discusses the panic about China’s green technology production, the impact of unilateral sanctions on Xinjiang, why Washington can’t compete with the Belt and Road initiative, and the impact of European countries recognizing a Palestinian state.Former US Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Fein discusses the performance of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in his trials so far, efforts to get Trump’s classified documents case dismissed, and whether Boeing will actually be punished for putting civilian airline passengers at risk again.Manila Chan, veteran journalist and host of the Chan’s Mouth Live podcast on Rumble, discusses the meat both major parties are throwing to their bases, Fulton County local election results and what they mean for Trump’s election interference trial there, bad polling news for President Joe Biden, misuse of the Espionage Act, arraignments over election interference accusations in Arizona, Hunter Biden’s coming trial, whether President Joe Biden will be pulled up by more popular down ballot candidates, and calls for using nuclear weapons in Gaza.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses US accusations that Russia is militarizing space, why Washington and Moscow have voted down UN efforts to block such militarization, movements on the battlefield in Ukraine, and an attempt in Washington to extend protections for US soldiers to Americans serving in the Israel Defense Forces.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

