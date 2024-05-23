https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/palestine-does-not-expect-eu-states-recognition-to-influence-position-of-us---ambassador-1118592875.html

Palestine Does Not Expect EU States' Recognition to Influence Position of US - Ambassador

Palestine doesn't expect the decision of EU countries to recognize it to have any effect on the position of the US, Palestinian permanent observer to the UN Salah Abdel Shafi has told RIA Novosti.

On Wednesday, Norway and Spain said they would formally recognize Palestine as a state on May 28. Later in the day, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris announced his country's recognition of Palestine. Until Wednesday, Palestine was recognized by nine EU member states. Eight countries — Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania and Slovakia — recognized it in 1988 before joining the European Union, and Sweden in 2014.

