Palestine Sends Another Proposal to UNSC to Be Admitted to UN Membership
Sputnik International
Palestine has sent another proposal to the UN Security Council to admit the country to the organization, the meeting can take place as early as next week, Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna, has told Sputnik.
After Palestine presented to the UN General Assembly a proposal to admit the country to the UN, which was vetoed by the US and rejected, another proposal was again sent to the UN Security Council with a demand that the UN Security Council positively consider this proposal, the ambassador said, adding that the meeting of the Security Council to discuss this issue is an take place next week.Earlier, the US vetoed a resolution recommending that the General Assembly admit Palestine to the UN. Britain and Switzerland abstained from voting. The other members of the Security Council voted in favor. Palestine has observer status in the UN, while Israel has been a full member of the organization since 1948.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine has sent another proposal to the UN Security Council to admit the country to the organization, the meeting can take place as early as next week, Salah Abdel Shafi, the Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations in Vienna, has told Sputnik.
After Palestine presented to the UN General Assembly a proposal to admit the country to the UN, which was vetoed by the US and rejected, another proposal was again sent to the UN Security Council with a demand that the UN Security Council positively consider this proposal, the ambassador said, adding that the meeting of the Security Council to discuss this issue is an take place next week.
Earlier, the US vetoed a resolution recommending that the General Assembly admit Palestine to the UN. Britain and Switzerland abstained from voting. The other members of the Security Council voted in favor. Palestine has observer status in the UN, while Israel has been a full member of the organization since 1948.
