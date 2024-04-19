https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/why-us-veto-on-palestines-full-un-membership-bid-isnt-surprising-1118012721.html

Why US Veto on Palestine’s Full UN Membership Bid Isn't Surprising

America saying “no” to Palestinian statehood runs counter to "the letter and spirit of the UN Charter," Professor Alfred de Zayas, told Sputnik.

The United States has vetoed a resolution at the UN Security Council that would have paved the way for the state of Palestine to gain full membership at the United Nations.Twelve countries voted in favor of the resolution, while two others – the UK and Switzerland – abstained.Washington's refusal to recognize Palestine is not surprising given the warm relations between America and Israel, Professor Alfred de Zayas, former UN independent expert on international order and author of 10 books, including "The Human Rights Industry" and "Building a Just World Order," told Sputnik in an interview."After the US administration made the unwise decision to form an alliance with Israel, this effectively meant subordinating American interests to those of the Jewish state," the expert said.When it comes to US history, “nothing has been as damaging as its 'alliance' with a retrograde State [of Israel] that pretends to implement Biblical prophecies and destroy its Arab neighbors," the pundit argued.He also warned of the international ramifications of the Washington-Tel Aviv alliance, which he said "has caused America to lose authority and credibility in the eyes of the Global Majority, precisely because the US has defended the indefensible, justified the unjustifiable, [and] engaged in apology of genocide."According to Zayas, the US alliance with Israel "makes it complicit in the illegal Israeli settler-colonialism, in all the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Jewish state. This complicity triggers civil and penal liability, which in due course will have to be addressed."Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia, for his part, pointed out that the US "has once again shown what it really thinks of the Palestinians," adding, "For Washington, they do not deserve to have their own state. They are just an obstacle on the way to the realization of Israel's interests.""The use of the veto by the US delegation is a hopeless attempt to stop the inevitable course of history. The results of the vote, in which Washington was practically completely isolated, speak for themselves," he stressed.

