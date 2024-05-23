https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russian-military-court-arrests-deputy-chief-of-general-staff-shamarin-in-bribery-case-1118595867.html
Russian Military Court Arrests Deputy Chief of General Staff Shamarin in Bribery Case
Deputy Chief of the Russian General Staff and head of the Russian armed forces' main communications directorate Vadim Shamarin has been arrested in a bribery case, the 235th garrison military court told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The court granted the investigation's request to select a preventive measure in the form of detention for Vadim Shamarin," the court said.Earlier, the former commander of the 58th army of the Russian armed forces, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on large-scale fraud charges.Popov was charged with fraud on a particularly large scale, the representative added.
"The court granted the investigation's request to select a preventive measure in the form of detention for Vadim Shamarin," the court said.
Earlier, the former commander of the 58th army of the Russian armed forces, Major General Ivan Popov, was arrested on large-scale fraud charges.
Popov was charged with fraud on a particularly large scale, the representative added.