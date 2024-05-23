Russian UN Envoy: Germany Has No Moral Authority to Mention Term 'Genocide'

International
Germany has no moral ground to lecture other states at the United Nations about genocide, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda on the 1995 Srebrenica "genocide." The resolution designates July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica". He added that the entire UN was created in response to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany and to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again.
17:52 GMT 23.05.2024
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Germany has no moral ground to lecture other states at the United Nations about genocide, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda on the 1995 Srebrenica "genocide." The resolution designates July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica".
"We are convinced that Germany has no moral authority to even mention the term of genocide to describe anything other than their own atrocious crimes," Nebenzia said after the vote.

He added that the entire UN was created in response to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany and to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again.
