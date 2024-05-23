https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russian-un-envoy-germany-has-no-moral-authority-to-mention-term-genocide-1118605746.html

Russian UN Envoy: Germany Has No Moral Authority to Mention Term 'Genocide'

Germany has no moral ground to lecture other states at the United Nations about genocide, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda on the 1995 Srebrenica "genocide." The resolution designates July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica". He added that the entire UN was created in response to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany and to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again.

