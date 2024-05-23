https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russian-un-envoy-germany-has-no-moral-authority-to-mention-term-genocide-1118605746.html
Russian UN Envoy: Germany Has No Moral Authority to Mention Term 'Genocide'
Russian UN Envoy: Germany Has No Moral Authority to Mention Term 'Genocide'
Sputnik International
Germany has no moral ground to lecture other states at the United Nations about genocide, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
2024-05-23T17:52+0000
2024-05-23T17:52+0000
2024-05-23T17:52+0000
world
germany
russia
the united nations (un)
un general assembly
nazi germany
vassily nebenzya
rwanda
united nations general assembly (unga)
un general assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107925/02/1079250291_0:0:2660:1497_1920x0_80_0_0_8bf8652a082f089e5b974f9c045230d9.jpg
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda on the 1995 Srebrenica "genocide." The resolution designates July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica". He added that the entire UN was created in response to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany and to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/un-general-assembly-adopts-controversial-resolution-on-srebrenica-events---sputnik-correspondent-1118603005.html
germany
russia
nazi germany
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107925/02/1079250291_68:0:2432:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_060f7620429263e51d984d7ca0b8986c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
genocide in srebrenica, unga resolution on srebrenica, un draft resolution on yugoslavia, genocide in yugoslavia, genocide in the balkans
genocide in srebrenica, unga resolution on srebrenica, un draft resolution on yugoslavia, genocide in yugoslavia, genocide in the balkans
Russian UN Envoy: Germany Has No Moral Authority to Mention Term 'Genocide'
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Germany has no moral ground to lecture other states at the United Nations about genocide, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution
sponsored by Germany and Rwanda on the 1995 Srebrenica "genocide
." The resolution designates July 11 as the "International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica".
"We are convinced that Germany has no moral authority to even mention the term of genocide to describe anything other than their own atrocious crimes," Nebenzia said after the vote.
He added that the entire UN
was created in response to the crimes committed by Nazi Germany
and to prevent similar atrocities from occurring again.