UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events - Sputnik Correspondent

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution on the "genocide" in Srebrenica in 1995, a Sputnik correspondent reported... 23.05.2024, Sputnik International

The resolution "condemns without reservation any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event and urges member states to preserve the established facts."The resolution also asks states to complete the process of finding and identifying the remaining victims of the Srebrenica genocide during the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina that ensued with the dissolution of Yugoslavia.Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong ahead of the vote said the resolution would undercut efforts to promote reconciliation.

