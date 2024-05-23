https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/un-general-assembly-adopts-controversial-resolution-on-srebrenica-events---sputnik-correspondent-1118603005.html
UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events - Sputnik Correspondent
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution on the "genocide" in Srebrenica in 1995, a Sputnik correspondent reported... 23.05.2024, Sputnik International
The resolution "condemns without reservation any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event and urges member states to preserve the established facts."The resolution also asks states to complete the process of finding and identifying the remaining victims of the Srebrenica genocide during the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina that ensued with the dissolution of Yugoslavia.Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong ahead of the vote said the resolution would undercut efforts to promote reconciliation.
15:25 GMT 23.05.2024 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 23.05.2024)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution on the "genocide" in Srebrenica in 1995, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The resolution "condemns without reservation any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event and urges member states to preserve the established facts."
The resolution also asks states to complete the process of finding and identifying the remaining victims of the Srebrenica genocide during the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina that ensued with the dissolution of Yugoslavia.
In April, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the draft resolution on events in Srebrenica is one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.
Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong ahead of the vote said the resolution would undercut efforts to promote reconciliation.