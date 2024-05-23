International
UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events
UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events - Sputnik Correspondent
UN General Assembly Adopts Controversial Resolution on Srebrenica Events - Sputnik Correspondent
15:25 GMT 23.05.2024 (Updated: 15:29 GMT 23.05.2024)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Being updated
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly adopted a controversial resolution on the "genocide" in Srebrenica in 1995, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
The resolution "condemns without reservation any denial of the Srebrenica genocide as a historical event and urges member states to preserve the established facts."
The resolution also asks states to complete the process of finding and identifying the remaining victims of the Srebrenica genocide during the civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina that ensued with the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

In April, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the draft resolution on events in Srebrenica is one-sided and can only provoke a new and very serious spiral of escalation.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Fu Cong ahead of the vote said the resolution would undercut efforts to promote reconciliation.
