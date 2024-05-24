https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/bahrain-asking-for-moscows-support-for-gaza-peace-summit-another-sign-of-us-influence-waning-1118609305.html

Bahrain Asking for Moscow's Support For Gaza Peace Summit Another Sign of US Influence Waning

Bahrain Asking for Moscow's Support For Gaza Peace Summit Another Sign of US Influence Waning

Sputnik International

The United States' influence is waning in the Middle East, as evidenced by a series of setbacks in the region, the most recent being the King of Bahrain asking for Russia to mediate a peace conference for the Middle East.

2024-05-24T02:40+0000

2024-05-24T02:40+0000

2024-05-24T02:40+0000

analysis

bernard tremblay

hamad bin isa al khalifa

russia

saudi arabia

israel

arab league

iran

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117396693_0:0:3204:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_72ac173cefa0f391887e9b12fbe42c03.jpg

The decision to pick Russia represented yet another thumb in the eye to the United States, which has long seen itself as the only country capable of mediating relations between Israel and Palestine.“At the Arab summit in Bahrain, the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed, and we want the war to stop," the king said. “There is full agreement among Arab countries on the need to hold a peace conference to resolve the Middle East issue. Russia is the first country to which we have turned with a call to support its holding, as Russia is the most influential country on the international stage.”Filmmaker and documentarian Regis Tremblay noted that the League turning to Russia first rather than the United States or a regional ally was an important signal.The United States and the West have played an oversized role in shaping the region for years, brokering deals with Egypt and Jordan to normalize relations with Israel but have made little progress since 1994.“[The Arab countries] realize that there has not been any progress. That this has been duplicitous and mendacious all these years. You’re talking 80 years now,” Tremblay explained. “And now turning to Russia as a mediator. For Russia, this is huge, not only for its international reputation and prestige but for its direct influence in the Middle East. Huge.”In November, Saudi Arabia signed a $7 billion currency swap with China, deepening the two countries’ ties and a potential major step towards Saudi Arabia selling oil priced in Chinese Yuan. And last year, Saudi Arabia resumed diplomatic relations with Iran seven years after severing them.King Hamad also called for the normalization of relations with Iran, another sign of the US’ waning influence in the region.The Arab League was formed in 1945 and currently consists of 22 Middle Eastern and North African nations, including Jordan and Egypt, two countries seen as friendly to Israel as well as Saudi Arabia, which was reportedly in discussions to normalize relations with Israel before October 7.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/bahrain-seeks-russian-support-for-mideast-peace-conference-1118598630.html

russia

saudi arabia

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

russia mediates peace in middle east, bahrain calls on russia, arab league calls to end war in gaza,