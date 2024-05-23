International
LIVE: Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/bahrain-seeks-russian-support-for-mideast-peace-conference-1118598630.html
Bahrain Seeks Russian Support for Mideast Peace Conference
Bahrain Seeks Russian Support for Mideast Peace Conference
Sputnik International
For the first time, the Arab world has shown unanimity in calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip at the Arab League summit, said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
2024-05-23T10:36+0000
2024-05-23T11:15+0000
world
bahrain
russia
vladimir putin
gaza strip
arab league
hamad bin isa al khalifa
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118598404_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_69942e3c49c2a71a23c2f025ce545dbf.jpg
"At the Arab summit in Bahrain, the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed, and we want the war to stop," the king said. The Bahraini monarch noted that Russia was the first country which Bahrain turned to for support in holding a peace conference on the conflict.At the 33rd summit of Arab League countries chaired by Bahrain, Arab leaders supported the proposal for a Middle East conference to discuss the issue of creating a Palestinian state in order to end the conflict.During his talks with Putin, King Hamad also expressed support for normalizing relations with Iran — until recently seen as an enemy by the five-member Gulf Cooperation Council.Good Trends in Blateral RelationsRussian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that there are good trends in the development of trade cooperation between Russia and Bahrain.Much has been done in building relations between Russia and Bahrain, good contacts have been established through the countries' foreign ministries, Russian President Vladimir Putin added."Next year we celebrate 35 years of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, much has been done in building relations between our states. We have good contacts between our foreign ministries, and our positions are close on many issues on the international agenda," Putin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/king-of-bahrain-congratulates-putin-on-election-victory-in-phone-conversation---kremlin-1117456935.html
bahrain
russia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118598404_306:0:2554:1686_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce3cc70f2504af2df6d9b033bf4241d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bahrain, russia, russian support, mideast peace conference
bahrain, russia, russian support, mideast peace conference

Bahrain Seeks Russian Support for Mideast Peace Conference

10:36 GMT 23.05.2024 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 23.05.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankKing of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa gets out of a car as he arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa gets out of a car as he arrives for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
For the first time, the Arab world has shown unanimity in calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip at the Arab League summit, said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
"At the Arab summit in Bahrain, the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed, and we want the war to stop," the king said.
"For the first time, the position of Arab countries has been characterized by unanimity on this issue, as it is the responsibility of the entire Arab world."
The Bahraini monarch noted that Russia was the first country which Bahrain turned to for support in holding a peace conference on the conflict.

"There is full agreement among Arab countries on the need to hold a peace conference to resolve the Middle East issue," King Hamad said. "Russia is the first country to which we have turned with a call to support its holding, as Russia is the most influential country on the international stage."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain during a ceremony of signing bilateral documents - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
World
King of Bahrain Congratulates Putin on Election Victory in Phone Conversation - Kremlin
20 March, 18:03 GMT
At the 33rd summit of Arab League countries chaired by Bahrain, Arab leaders supported the proposal for a Middle East conference to discuss the issue of creating a Palestinian state in order to end the conflict.
During his talks with Putin, King Hamad also expressed support for normalizing relations with Iran — until recently seen as an enemy by the five-member Gulf Cooperation Council.
"We used to have problems with Iran, but now there are practically none. There is no reason to delay normalization of relations with Iran," the king said.

Good Trends in Blateral Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that there are good trends in the development of trade cooperation between Russia and Bahrain.
"As for the level of trade relations, they are, unfortunately, of a symbolic nature for now, but the trends are good," Putin said.
Much has been done in building relations between Russia and Bahrain, good contacts have been established through the countries' foreign ministries, Russian President Vladimir Putin added.
"Next year we celebrate 35 years of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, much has been done in building relations between our states. We have good contacts between our foreign ministries, and our positions are close on many issues on the international agenda," Putin said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала