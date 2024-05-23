https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/bahrain-seeks-russian-support-for-mideast-peace-conference-1118598630.html

Bahrain Seeks Russian Support for Mideast Peace Conference

Bahrain Seeks Russian Support for Mideast Peace Conference

Sputnik International

For the first time, the Arab world has shown unanimity in calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip at the Arab League summit, said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Thursday at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

2024-05-23T10:36+0000

2024-05-23T10:36+0000

2024-05-23T11:15+0000

world

bahrain

russia

vladimir putin

gaza strip

arab league

hamad bin isa al khalifa

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/17/1118598404_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_69942e3c49c2a71a23c2f025ce545dbf.jpg

"At the Arab summit in Bahrain, the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed, and we want the war to stop," the king said. The Bahraini monarch noted that Russia was the first country which Bahrain turned to for support in holding a peace conference on the conflict.At the 33rd summit of Arab League countries chaired by Bahrain, Arab leaders supported the proposal for a Middle East conference to discuss the issue of creating a Palestinian state in order to end the conflict.During his talks with Putin, King Hamad also expressed support for normalizing relations with Iran — until recently seen as an enemy by the five-member Gulf Cooperation Council.Good Trends in Blateral RelationsRussian President Vladimir Putin in turn said that there are good trends in the development of trade cooperation between Russia and Bahrain.Much has been done in building relations between Russia and Bahrain, good contacts have been established through the countries' foreign ministries, Russian President Vladimir Putin added."Next year we celebrate 35 years of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries. Over these years, much has been done in building relations between our states. We have good contacts between our foreign ministries, and our positions are close on many issues on the international agenda," Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/king-of-bahrain-congratulates-putin-on-election-victory-in-phone-conversation---kremlin-1117456935.html

bahrain

russia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bahrain, russia, russian support, mideast peace conference