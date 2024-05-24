https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/prime-minister-netanyahu-announces-detailed-plans-on-israel-lebanon-border-1118609664.html
Prime Minister Netanyahu Announces 'Detailed' Plans on Israel-Lebanon Border
Israeli Prime Minister announced that he heard detailed plans from the IDF about restoring security to Israel's northern border with Lebanon, but said he would not share them.
"We are constantly in action on the northern front. As of now we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah militants and we are still poised – even today. I just received a briefing from the head of Northern Command and I also spoke with the division commanders. We have detailed, important, and even surprising plans," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.He said he will not share these plans. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis.According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, there are at least 135,000 Israelis who have been internally displaced since October 7.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Northern Command Headquarters, where he received an operational briefing on offensive and defensive activity on the border with Lebanon; after the visit, he announced “detailed” plans to restore security there.
"We are constantly in action on the northern front. As of now we have eliminated hundreds of Hezbollah militants and we are still poised – even today. I just received a briefing from the head of Northern Command and I also spoke with the division commanders. We have detailed, important, and even surprising plans," Netanyahu said as quoted by his office.
He said he will not share these plans.
"But I will not share these plans – which are designed to do two things, 1) to restore security to the north, and 2) to restore the residents safely to their homes... We are determined to achieve both of them together," Netanyahu said.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fire at each other's positions in areas along the border on a daily basis.
According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, there are at least 135,000 Israelis who have been internally displaced since October 7.