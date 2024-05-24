https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/terrorists-being-transferred-to-ukraine-in-big-groups-with-nato-states-help---russian-fsb-1118610598.html

Terrorists Being Transferred to Ukraine in Big Groups With NATO States' Help - Russian FSB

Terrorists Being Transferred to Ukraine in Big Groups With NATO States' Help - Russian FSB

Sputnik International

Terrorists from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan are being transferred to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.

2024-05-24T05:34+0000

2024-05-24T05:34+0000

2024-05-24T05:34+0000

world

alexander bortnikov

ukraine

north africa

nato

cis

russia

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"We are recording the ongoing transfer of mercenaries and fighters of international terrorist organizations from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries. Some of them are used for further terrorist expansion into the CIS," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Bishkek.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/uk-prepared-ukrainian-military-for-sabotage-on-black-sea-drilling-rig---russias-fsb-1117866068.html

ukraine

north africa

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

terrorists being transferred to ukraine, north africa and afghanistan, federal security service