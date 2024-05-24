International
Terrorists Being Transferred to Ukraine in Big Groups With NATO States' Help - Russian FSB
Terrorists Being Transferred to Ukraine in Big Groups With NATO States' Help - Russian FSB
Terrorists from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan are being transferred to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.
"We are recording the ongoing transfer of mercenaries and fighters of international terrorist organizations from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries. Some of them are used for further terrorist expansion into the CIS," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Bishkek.
05:34 GMT 24.05.2024
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Terrorists from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan are being transferred to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said.
"We are recording the ongoing transfer of mercenaries and fighters of international terrorist organizations from the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan to Ukraine in big groups with the assistance of NATO countries. Some of them are used for further terrorist expansion into the CIS," Bortnikov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member states in Bishkek.
