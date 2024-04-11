https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/uk-prepared-ukrainian-military-for-sabotage-on-black-sea-drilling-rig---russias-fsb-1117866068.html

UK Prepared Ukrainian Military for Sabotage on Black Sea Drilling Rig - Russia's FSB

UK Prepared Ukrainian Military for Sabotage on Black Sea Drilling Rig - Russia's FSB

A captured Ukrainian soldier has said that the UK prepared Ukrainian military for a sabotage targeting the marine station platform 17 drilling rig in the Black Sea, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that together with the Defense Ministry, thwarted the landing of the UK-trained Ukrainian sabotage groups on the Tendrovskaya Kosa in the Kherson Region. "[The captured soldier] testified about the development by UK instructors and the conduct of sabotage by the special forces of the armed forces of Ukraine on the marine station platform 17 drilling rig ... in order to seize technical means of accompanying flights of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian armed forces ... during the assault, no equipment of interest to the UK was found by Ukrainian saboteurs. The communications station located on the platform was blown up," the FSB said in a statement.Furthermore, the United Kingdom is actively providing Ukrainian special forces with intelligence equipment and new types of explosives, including experimental samples.Previously, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Defense Ministry prevented the landing of Ukrainian sabotage groups trained by the UK on Tendrovskaya Kosa in the Kherson Region.During the landing attempt, the sabotage groups were destroyed, while one Ukrainian soldier was captured alive. According to the FSB, the captured Ukrainian soldier confirmed that the saboteurs were trained in the UK.According to FSB, this information "indicates the direct involvement of the United Kingdom in the conflict".

