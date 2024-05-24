International
UAE to Invest $10 Billion in Promising Sectors of Pakistan's Economy - Statement
UAE to Invest $10 Billion in Promising Sectors of Pakistan's Economy - Statement
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced a $10 billion investment into the promising sectors of Paklistan's economy.
“The sides agreed to strengthen and support Pakistan’s economy, as well as strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The UAE will allocate $10 billion in investment in promising sectors of Pakistan’s economy,” WAM news agency quoted the statement. According to Pakistan Radio, speaking at a roundtable in Abu Dhabi, "Innovate Together: UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration" on Thursday, Sharif expressed his government's firm determination to completely transform Pakistan's economy through collaboration, establishment of joint ventures and knowledge-sharing partnership with UAE. He said the government is fully focused on promoting information technology and artificial intelligence in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, including agriculture, mining, and industry to increase exports. According to the Pakistani prime minister, the development of IT skills is necessary to empower youth, who make up 60% of Pakistan's population, and therefore he praised the cooperation between the UAE and Pakistani companies to promote the digitalization of Pakistan's economy.
UAE to Invest $10 Billion in Promising Sectors of Pakistan's Economy - Statement

02:54 GMT 24.05.2024
An investor monitors Index on the big screen at at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 24, 2022.
An investor monitors Index on the big screen at at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, June 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2024
© AP Photo / Fareed Khan
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced $10 billion in investment in promising sectors of Pakistan's economy, according to a statement following talks between UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi.
“The sides agreed to strengthen and support Pakistan’s economy, as well as strengthen cooperation between the two countries. The UAE will allocate $10 billion in investment in promising sectors of Pakistan’s economy,” WAM news agency quoted the statement.
According to Pakistan Radio, speaking at a roundtable in Abu Dhabi, "Innovate Together: UAE-Pakistan Tech Collaboration" on Thursday, Sharif expressed his government's firm determination to completely transform Pakistan's economy through collaboration, establishment of joint ventures and knowledge-sharing partnership with UAE.
He said the government is fully focused on promoting information technology and artificial intelligence in various sectors of Pakistan's economy, including agriculture, mining, and industry to increase exports.
According to the Pakistani prime minister, the development of IT skills is necessary to empower youth, who make up 60% of Pakistan's population, and therefore he praised the cooperation between the UAE and Pakistani companies to promote the digitalization of Pakistan's economy.
