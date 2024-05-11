https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/uae-rejects-israels-plan-to-take-part-in-post-war-gaza-administration-1118382987.html
UAE Rejects Israel's Plan to Take Part in Post-War Gaza Administration
The United Arab Emirates rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for possible participation of the country in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, which is currently under Israeli occupation, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday.
On Friday, Netanyahu told US broadcaster Merit Street Media that Israel was considering establishing a civilian administration as a post-war arrangement in Gaza with the support of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries that want stability in the region.
DOHA (Sputnik) - The United Arab Emirates rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for possible participation of the country in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, which is currently under Israeli occupation, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday.
On Friday, Netanyahu told US broadcaster Merit Street Media that Israel was considering establishing a civilian administration as a post-war arrangement in Gaza with the support of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries that want stability in the region.
"The UAE condemns Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements proposing that the UAE participate in the civilian administration of the Gaza Strip occupied by Israel. The UAE emphasizes that the Israeli prime minister does not have the authority to take such a step, and the UAE refuses to be dragged into any plan aimed at covering up the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip," the minister said on his social media.
He added that the UAE authorities are ready to provide any support to the Palestinian government that will be formed and meet the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, and will have integrity, competence and independence.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.