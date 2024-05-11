https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/uae-rejects-israels-plan-to-take-part-in-post-war-gaza-administration-1118382987.html

UAE Rejects Israel's Plan to Take Part in Post-War Gaza Administration

The United Arab Emirates rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal for possible participation of the country in the civil administration of the Gaza Strip, which is currently under Israeli occupation, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday.

On Friday, Netanyahu told US broadcaster Merit Street Media that Israel was considering establishing a civilian administration as a post-war arrangement in Gaza with the support of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries that want stability in the region. He added that the UAE authorities are ready to provide any support to the Palestinian government that will be formed and meet the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, and will have integrity, competence and independence. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

