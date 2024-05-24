https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/ukrainian-forces-disguise-bombs-as-coffee-and-sugar-packages---russian-serviceman-1118610429.html
Ukrainian Forces Disguise Bombs as Coffee and Sugar Packages - Russian Serviceman
Ukrainian Forces Disguise Bombs as Coffee and Sugar Packages - Russian Serviceman
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of soldiers in the Ugledar area, a company commander of the Russian armed forces told under code name "Pirat" told Sputnik.
2024-05-24T06:06+0000
2024-05-24T06:06+0000
2024-05-24T06:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
ukraine
russia
russian armed forces
drones
ieds
ied
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117907699_0:0:3134:1764_1920x0_80_0_0_91a0cb3664021c4e9423ef8914d105bd.jpg
Ukrainian forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of troops in the Ugledar area, a Russian Armed Forces company commander with the callsign "Pirat" told Sputnik.Ukrainian troops use various tricks to recoup their losses, so they scatter camouflaged bombs from drones, Pirat said.In addition, Ukrainian forces have begun disguising their homemade bombs as coffee, sugar, and chocolate packets. They drop them from drones on Russian positions, Pirat notes."They do it for a reason. We have 'runners.' People who run up to forward positions with food for the fighters. They used to just throw the whole contents of a backpack on the ground. Then fighters started finding hidden explosives in that pile. So now we just hand everything over in packed bags," the commander said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/ukraine-lost-over-1000-soldiers-in-dpr-in-battles-with-3-russian-groupings-of-forces-1118407938.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117907699_204:0:2933:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a760deba81500fe9122aeea1e5b83719.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian forces, russian serviceman, ukrainian armed forces, experience an acute shortage of soldiers, camouflaged bombs from drones
ukrainian forces, russian serviceman, ukrainian armed forces, experience an acute shortage of soldiers, camouflaged bombs from drones
Ukrainian Forces Disguise Bombs as Coffee and Sugar Packages - Russian Serviceman
Ukraine extended martial law and mobilization in May without setting a clear deadline for demobilization. The move prompted outcry from some Ukrainian lawmakers and the public.
Ukrainian forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of troops in the Ugledar area, a Russian Armed Forces company commander with the callsign "Pirat" told Sputnik.
Ukrainian troops use various tricks to recoup their losses, so they scatter camouflaged bombs from drones, Pirat said.
"The enemy is trying to compensate for the lack of manpower with drones. It builds up resources in the area. And, by the way, they have gained such FPVs that can carry a kilogram of explosives," he explained.
In addition, Ukrainian forces
have begun disguising their homemade bombs as coffee, sugar, and chocolate packets. They drop them from drones on Russian positions, Pirat notes.
"They do it for a reason. We have 'runners.' People who run up to forward positions with food for the fighters. They used to just throw the whole contents of a backpack on the ground. Then fighters started finding hidden explosives in that pile. So now we just hand everything over in packed bags," the commander said.