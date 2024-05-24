https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/ukrainian-forces-disguise-bombs-as-coffee-and-sugar-packages---russian-serviceman-1118610429.html

Ukrainian Forces Disguise Bombs as Coffee and Sugar Packages - Russian Serviceman

The Ukrainian armed forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of soldiers in the Ugledar area, a company commander of the Russian armed forces told under code name "Pirat" told Sputnik.

Ukrainian forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of troops in the Ugledar area, a Russian Armed Forces company commander with the callsign "Pirat" told Sputnik.Ukrainian troops use various tricks to recoup their losses, so they scatter camouflaged bombs from drones, Pirat said.In addition, Ukrainian forces have begun disguising their homemade bombs as coffee, sugar, and chocolate packets. They drop them from drones on Russian positions, Pirat notes."They do it for a reason. We have 'runners.' People who run up to forward positions with food for the fighters. They used to just throw the whole contents of a backpack on the ground. Then fighters started finding hidden explosives in that pile. So now we just hand everything over in packed bags," the commander said.

