Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Ukrainian armed forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of soldiers in the Ugledar area, a company commander of the Russian armed forces told under code name "Pirat" told Sputnik.
Ukrainian forces have begun to experience an acute shortage of troops in the Ugledar area, a Russian Armed Forces company commander with the callsign "Pirat" told Sputnik.Ukrainian troops use various tricks to recoup their losses, so they scatter camouflaged bombs from drones, Pirat said.In addition, Ukrainian forces have begun disguising their homemade bombs as coffee, sugar, and chocolate packets. They drop them from drones on Russian positions, Pirat notes."They do it for a reason. We have 'runners.' People who run up to forward positions with food for the fighters. They used to just throw the whole contents of a backpack on the ground. Then fighters started finding hidden explosives in that pile. So now we just hand everything over in packed bags," the commander said.
A sapper of the Centre group of forces inspects an area for explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A sapper of the Centre group of forces inspects an area for explosive devices amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
Ukraine extended martial law and mobilization in May without setting a clear deadline for demobilization. The move prompted outcry from some Ukrainian lawmakers and the public.
Ukrainian troops use various tricks to recoup their losses, so they scatter camouflaged bombs from drones, Pirat said.

"The enemy is trying to compensate for the lack of manpower with drones. It builds up resources in the area. And, by the way, they have gained such FPVs that can carry a kilogram of explosives," he explained.

In addition, Ukrainian forces have begun disguising their homemade bombs as coffee, sugar, and chocolate packets. They drop them from drones on Russian positions, Pirat notes.
"They do it for a reason. We have 'runners.' People who run up to forward positions with food for the fighters. They used to just throw the whole contents of a backpack on the ground. Then fighters started finding hidden explosives in that pile. So now we just hand everything over in packed bags," the commander said.
