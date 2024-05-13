https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/ukraine-lost-over-1000-soldiers-in-dpr-in-battles-with-3-russian-groupings-of-forces-1118407938.html
Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces
Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces
Sputnik International
Ukraine's military casualties reached over 1,000 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-05-13T12:24+0000
2024-05-13T12:24+0000
2024-05-13T12:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
kharkov
scott ritter
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8e61e0312a30f203c0f8458a28a91c.jpg
Earlier former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that Ukrainian losses will mount to 2,000 servicemen a day as Russia expands its operation into Kharkov region.Russia's central grouping of forces has taken better tactical positions in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 395 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. The western grouping has also repelled 13 counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, while Kiev has lost up to 80 soldiers, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/nato-no-boots-on-the-ground-ukraine-strategy-meant-to-silence-wests-loudmouths--1118336759.html
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467805_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b52191a8a2d38f72338fcc3011a42531.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine losses, ukraine collapse
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine losses, ukraine collapse
Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's military casualties reached over 1,000 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that Ukrainian losses will mount to 2,000 servicemen a day
as Russia expands its operation into Kharkov region.
"Enemy losses [in battles with the southern grouping] amounted to up to 540 military personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard-2A1, two armored fighting vehicles, 11 vehicles [among other military losses]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's central grouping of forces has taken better tactical positions in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 395 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.
Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses [in battles with Russia’s northern grouping] over the past 34 hours amounted to up to 250 servicepeople, two tanks, two armored vehicles, and 17 cars," the ministry said, adding that the northern grouping repelled five counterattacks by Ukraine in the Kharkov region.
The western grouping has also repelled 13 counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, while Kiev has lost up to 80 soldiers, the ministry added.