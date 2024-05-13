International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces
Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces
Ukraine's military casualties reached over 1,000 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that Ukrainian losses will mount to 2,000 servicemen a day as Russia expands its operation into Kharkov region.Russia's central grouping of forces has taken better tactical positions in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 395 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. The western grouping has also repelled 13 counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, while Kiev has lost up to 80 soldiers, the ministry added.
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine losses, ukraine collapse
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, ukraine losses, ukraine collapse

Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's military casualties reached over 1,000 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that Ukrainian losses will mount to 2,000 servicemen a day as Russia expands its operation into Kharkov region.
"Enemy losses [in battles with the southern grouping] amounted to up to 540 military personnel, two tanks, including a German-made Leopard-2A1, two armored fighting vehicles, 11 vehicles [among other military losses]," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's central grouping of forces has taken better tactical positions in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 395 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.
NATO's multinational battalion headed by the USA in Orzysz, Poland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2024
Analysis
NATO 'No Boots on the Ground' Ukraine Strategy Meant to Silence West's 'Loudmouths'
8 May, 16:04 GMT
Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said.

"The enemy's losses [in battles with Russia’s northern grouping] over the past 34 hours amounted to up to 250 servicepeople, two tanks, two armored vehicles, and 17 cars," the ministry said, adding that the northern grouping repelled five counterattacks by Ukraine in the Kharkov region.

The western grouping has also repelled 13 counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, while Kiev has lost up to 80 soldiers, the ministry added.
