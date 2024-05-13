https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/ukraine-lost-over-1000-soldiers-in-dpr-in-battles-with-3-russian-groupings-of-forces-1118407938.html

Ukraine Lost Over 1,000 Soldiers in DPR in Battles With 3 Russian Groupings of Forces

Ukraine's military casualties reached over 1,000 servicepeople in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours in battles with the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter predicted that Ukrainian losses will mount to 2,000 servicemen a day as Russia expands its operation into Kharkov region.Russia's central grouping of forces has taken better tactical positions in the DPR, while Ukrainian forces have lost up to 395 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. Russia's eastern grouping of forces has also improved its tactical position, while Kiev has lost up to 135 soldiers in battles with it, the ministry said. The western grouping has also repelled 13 counterattacks by Ukraine in the Lugansk People's Republic, while Kiev has lost up to 80 soldiers, the ministry added.

