https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/zelensky-no-longer-legitimate-president-of-ukraine---putin-1118616984.html

Zelensky No Longer Legitimate President of Ukraine - Putin

Zelensky No Longer Legitimate President of Ukraine - Putin

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelenesky's constitutionally-mandated term as Ukraine's president expired on May 21. The leader canceled elections last November, claiming it was... 24.05.2024, Sputnik International

2024-05-24T14:49+0000

2024-05-24T14:49+0000

2024-05-24T15:04+0000

world

vladimir putin

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/11/1116851729_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5966c699ef8e4e7159cf73ef97515fe4.jpg

President Zelensky's legitimacy has expired, and Russia will proceed from this fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."Of course, we are aware that the legitimacy of the current head of state [of Ukraine] has ended," Putin said at a press conference in Minsk on Friday after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.Putin recommended anyone looking for answers regarding Zelensky's status to look to the Ukrainian Constitution - which does not authorize the artificial extension of his presidential term under martial law.Lukashenko echoed Putin's assessment, saying that "there is no legal integrity, and cannot be any legal integrity" on this question."All the same, I believe that neither current president nor the future one can resolve the big issues facing the state of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. These issues will not be resolved by presidents. You know who will decide them. A lot has already been decided overseas, and what hasn't, will be done later."

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia