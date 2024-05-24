https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/zelensky-no-longer-legitimate-president-of-ukraine---putin-1118616984.html
Zelensky No Longer Legitimate President of Ukraine - Putin
14:49 GMT 24.05.2024 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 24.05.2024)
Being updated
Volodymyr Zelenesky's constitutionally-mandated term as Ukraine's president expired on May 21. The leader canceled elections last November, claiming it was "utterly irresponsible" to discuss such matters amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
President Zelensky's legitimacy has expired, and Russia will proceed from this fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"Of course, we are aware that the legitimacy of the current head of state [of Ukraine] has ended," Putin said at a press conference in Minsk on Friday after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin recommended anyone looking for answers regarding Zelensky's status to look to the Ukrainian Constitution - which does not authorize the artificial extension of his presidential term under martial law.
Lukashenko echoed Putin's assessment, saying that "there is no legal integrity, and cannot be any legal integrity" on this question.
"All the same, I believe that neither current president nor the future one can resolve the big issues facing the state of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. These issues will not be resolved by presidents. You know who will decide them. A lot has already been decided overseas, and what hasn't, will be done later."