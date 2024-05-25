https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/everything-we-know-about-russias-sphera-satellite-internet-and-earth-imaging-program-1118631750.html

Everything We Know About Russia's Sphera Satellite Internet and Earth Imaging Program

Everything We Know About Russia's Sphera Satellite Internet and Earth Imaging Program

Sputnik International

A global pioneer in space technology, Russia has ambitious plans in store for the near future. The Sphera program is a major component of these plans. Here's everything we know about it.

2024-05-25T13:11+0000

2024-05-25T13:11+0000

2024-05-25T13:11+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

russia

earth

arctic

roscosmos

soyuz

starlink

glonass

satellite

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118631571_0:86:3336:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_37ff75e0778dab77aa4f8e3051b0b903.jpg

Russian Ministry of Digital Development head Maksut Shadayev confirmed to lawmakers last week that work on a Russian analogue of the Starlink satellite internet system will be a priority for the government over the coming six years.Sphera was announced in 2018 on the basis of an earlier Roscosmos program known as ‘Ether’. The plan is to place between 380 and 640 satellites into orbit by 2030, and more after that.The Sphera project incorporates existing Russian space-based capabilities, such as GLONASS satellite navigation, and offers a dizzying array of new global and regional satellite constellations and sub-constellations including:Sphera also incorporates at least six remote sensing and surveillance satellite constellations, including:All satellites attached to the Sphera program are non-hermetic, and have between 60-70 percent unified components, which should mean faster mass production and dramatically reduced costs.The first new satellite under the Sphera program was launched in October 2022 aboard a Soyuz-21b rocket, carrying a Skif-D (D for ‘Demonstration’) satellite into orbit. The Skif-D completed extensive flight and communications testing in November 2023, beaming down internet at speeds up to 6.5 megabits/s. Production series Skifs are expected to start production in 2026, and to provide speeds up to 150 gigabits/s, offering stable internet access to northern latitudes inaccessible using traditional comms sats in geostationary orbit, including regions part of Russia’s North Sea Route.When complete, Sphera is expected to have major implications for Russia’s technological, scientific, industrial, economic and security sovereignty in the face of Western sanctions, and to dramatically expand the country’s independent internet, telephony and IoT capabilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russia-open-to-nuclear-tug-powered-space-mission-with-brics-partners---roscosmos-1118598103.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russian-chinese-lunar-nuclear-power-plant-will-combine-countries-scientific-strong-suits-1118339576.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/infographics-outlook-for-russias-vostochny-cosmodrome-1118187849.html

russia

earth

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what is russia's sphera satellite program, is russia's sphera satellite program military or civilian, russian satellites