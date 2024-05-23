International
LIVE: Putin Holds Talks With Bahraini King in Moscow
Russia Open to Nuclear-Tug-Powered Space Mission With BRICS Partners - Roscosmos
Russia Open to Nuclear-Tug-Powered Space Mission With BRICS Partners - Roscosmos
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is open to the realization of a scientific mission in deep space using a nuclear tug together with BRICS partners, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Thursday.
"Russia continues to work on ensuring the next step in the deep space exploration … We are also open to the joint realization of a scientific mission in deep space with our BRICS partners," Bloshenko said at the BRICS heads of space agencies meeting. Deep space travel will require a completely different level of energy supply and the creation of megawatt-class space tugs, that Roscosmos is currently working on, the corporation's executive director also said. The module may be used for "energy-intensive scientific research in the Jupiter system," and for fending off asteroid threats, Bloshenko added. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that it was necessary to incorporate new BRICS member states into the organization's joint cooperation project on Earth remote sensing satellites. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, the bloc expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
nuclear-tug-powered space mission, brics partners, roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is open to the realization of a scientific mission in deep space using a nuclear tug together with BRICS partners, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Thursday.
"Russia continues to work on ensuring the next step in the deep space exploration … We are also open to the joint realization of a scientific mission in deep space with our BRICS partners," Bloshenko said at the BRICS heads of space agencies meeting.
Deep space travel will require a completely different level of energy supply and the creation of megawatt-class space tugs, that Roscosmos is currently working on, the corporation's executive director also said.
The module may be used for "energy-intensive scientific research in the Jupiter system," and for fending off asteroid threats, Bloshenko added.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that it was necessary to incorporate new BRICS member states into the organization's joint cooperation project on Earth remote sensing satellites.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, the bloc expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
