https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/russia-open-to-nuclear-tug-powered-space-mission-with-brics-partners---roscosmos-1118598103.html
Russia Open to Nuclear-Tug-Powered Space Mission With BRICS Partners - Roscosmos
Russia Open to Nuclear-Tug-Powered Space Mission With BRICS Partners - Roscosmos
Sputnik International
Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is open to the realization of a scientific mission in deep space using a nuclear tug together with BRICS partners, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Thursday.
2024-05-23T10:14+0000
2024-05-23T10:14+0000
2024-05-23T10:14+0000
beyond politics
russia
earth
jupiter
roscosmos
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_0:212:2889:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc0f19dca359a7dbe537539ab237855.jpg
"Russia continues to work on ensuring the next step in the deep space exploration … We are also open to the joint realization of a scientific mission in deep space with our BRICS partners," Bloshenko said at the BRICS heads of space agencies meeting. Deep space travel will require a completely different level of energy supply and the creation of megawatt-class space tugs, that Roscosmos is currently working on, the corporation's executive director also said. The module may be used for "energy-intensive scientific research in the Jupiter system," and for fending off asteroid threats, Bloshenko added. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that it was necessary to incorporate new BRICS member states into the organization's joint cooperation project on Earth remote sensing satellites. BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, the bloc expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-creates-1st-space-surveillance-system-over-arctic---roscosmos-1118150198.html
russia
earth
jupiter
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/03/1103678587_80:0:2809:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b21b93cd444bccf1b472a6ecb63f929d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear-tug-powered space mission, brics partners, roscosmos
nuclear-tug-powered space mission, brics partners, roscosmos
Russia Open to Nuclear-Tug-Powered Space Mission With BRICS Partners - Roscosmos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state space corporation Roscosmos is open to the realization of a scientific mission in deep space using a nuclear tug together with BRICS partners, Roscosmos executive director Aleksandr Bloshenko said on Thursday.
"Russia continues to work on ensuring the next step in the deep space exploration … We are also open to the joint realization of a scientific mission in deep space with our BRICS partners
," Bloshenko said at the BRICS heads of space agencies meeting.
Deep space travel will require a completely different level of energy supply and the creation of megawatt-class space tugs, that Roscosmos is currently working on, the corporation's executive director also said.
The module may be used for "energy-intensive scientific research in the Jupiter system," and for fending off asteroid threats, Bloshenko added.
Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that it was necessary to incorporate new BRICS member states into the organization's joint cooperation project on Earth remote sensing satellites.
BRICS was established in 2009 as a cooperation platform for the world's largest emerging economies, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. On January 1, 2024, the bloc expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.