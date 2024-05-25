https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/nato-forming-network-of-cyber-labs-along-russias-borders---foreign-ministry-1118625754.html

NATO Forming Network of Cyber Labs Along Russia's Borders - Foreign Ministry

NATO Forming Network of Cyber Labs Along Russia's Borders - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

NATO is forming a network of cyber laboratories along the perimeter of Russia’s borders in Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Romania, Artur Lyukmanov, the special presidential representative for international cooperation in information security of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-05-25T05:26+0000

2024-05-25T05:26+0000

2024-05-25T05:26+0000

world

russia

estonia

latvia

pentagon

nato

cyber attack

cyber spying

cybersecurity

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg

“Washington has long been practicing methods of hybrid warfare against Russia in the information sphere. Ukraine is used as the main training ground, whose hackers, including from the much-touted 'IT army,' carry out acts of electronic sabotage under the close tutelage of NATO supervisors,” he said. Lyukmanov said entire units of Western security services and armed forces have been sent to Kiev. Western countries, led by the United States, are building up offensive potentials in the field of information technology to conduct computer operations against Russia and China, Artur Lyukmanov said.“Indeed, Western countries, led by Washington, continue to build up offensive ICT potentials to conduct computer operations against their geopolitical opponents, that is, Russia, China and other independent states,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/us-intelligence-actively-involves-ukrainian-hackers-in-cyberattacks-on-russia---moscow-1112111987.html

russia

estonia

latvia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s borders, foreign ministry, network of cyber laboratories, estonia, latvia