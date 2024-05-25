https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/nato-forming-network-of-cyber-labs-along-russias-borders---foreign-ministry-1118625754.html
NATO Forming Network of Cyber Labs Along Russia's Borders - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is forming a network of cyber laboratories along the perimeter of Russia’s borders in Estonia, Latvia, Finland and Romania, Artur Lyukmanov, the special presidential representative for international cooperation in information security of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Sputnik.
“Washington has long been practicing methods of hybrid warfare against Russia in the information sphere. Ukraine is used as the main training ground, whose hackers, including from the much-touted 'IT army,' carry out acts of electronic sabotage under the close tutelage of NATO supervisors,” he said.
Lyukmanov said entire units of Western security services and armed forces have been sent to Kiev.
“It’s no secret that the alliance is forming an entire network of cyber laboratories along the perimeter of the Russian borders in Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Romania, and in the future – in Georgia and Moldova. Under the auspices of the Pentagon, cyber exercises are being carried out on a systematic basis (the Cyber Flag exercises recently ended in the US), during which scenarios of confrontation with us in the digital sphere are tested,” the diplomat said.
Western countries, led by the United States
, are building up offensive potentials in the field of information technology to conduct computer operations against Russia and China, Artur Lyukmanov said.
“Indeed, Western countries, led by Washington, continue to build up offensive ICT potentials to conduct computer operations against their geopolitical opponents, that is, Russia, China and other independent states,” he said.