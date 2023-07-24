https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/us-intelligence-actively-involves-ukrainian-hackers-in-cyberattacks-on-russia---moscow-1112111987.html
US Intelligence Actively Involves Ukrainian Hackers in Cyberattacks on Russia - Moscow
US Intelligence Actively Involves Ukrainian Hackers in Cyberattacks on Russia - Moscow
The US intelligence agencies are actively involving Ukrainian hacker groups in cyberattacks on Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
2023-07-24T15:46+0000
2023-07-24T15:46+0000
2023-07-24T15:46+0000
nikolai patrushev
russian security council
russia
russia
hacker attack
ukraine
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_0:0:2905:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c102eee6f0b9d0e4ecf5d061beaed.jpg
Cyberattacks on Russia under the Ukrainian flag are organized by the Pentagon, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, the official added. "Ukrainian hacker groups are actively involved in such attacks by the US special services," Patrushev reported at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues in Johannesburg as cited by a Russian newspaper. The US also directly supervises the work of subdivisions of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations, the secretary stated."US corporations in fact single-handedly control Internet for the sake of their global dominance," Patrushev pointed out and drew the conclusion by stating that it is important to develop cooperation within BRICS towards internationalization of Internet governance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-other-nato-countries-use-ukraine-for-mass-hacker-attacks-on-russia---fsb-1109462718.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_197:0:2632:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5e23a405d30c3d9874f5e3432bf986.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nikolai patrushev, russian security council, us intelligence, cyberattacks on russia, hacker attack, ukrainian center for information and psychological operations, pentagon cyber command, national security agency, nato cooperative cyber defence centre of excellence
nikolai patrushev, russian security council, us intelligence, cyberattacks on russia, hacker attack, ukrainian center for information and psychological operations, pentagon cyber command, national security agency, nato cooperative cyber defence centre of excellence
US Intelligence Actively Involves Ukrainian Hackers in Cyberattacks on Russia - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US intelligence agencies are actively involving Ukrainian hacker groups in cyberattacks on Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
Cyberattacks on Russia under the Ukrainian flag are organized by the Pentagon, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, the official added.
"Ukrainian hacker groups are actively involved in such attacks by the US special services," Patrushev reported at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states
in charge of security issues in Johannesburg as cited by a Russian newspaper.
"The Pentagon Cyber Command, the National Security Agency and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence are planning and coordinating information attacks under the Ukrainian flag on the critical information infrastructure of our country," Patrushev specified.
The US also directly supervises the work of subdivisions of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations
, the secretary stated.
"US corporations in fact single-handedly control Internet for the sake of their global dominance," Patrushev pointed out and drew the conclusion by stating that it is important to develop cooperation within BRICS towards internationalization of Internet governance.