US Intelligence Actively Involves Ukrainian Hackers in Cyberattacks on Russia - Moscow

The US intelligence agencies are actively involving Ukrainian hacker groups in cyberattacks on Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

Cyberattacks on Russia under the Ukrainian flag are organized by the Pentagon, the US National Security Agency (NSA) and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, the official added. "Ukrainian hacker groups are actively involved in such attacks by the US special services," Patrushev reported at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues in Johannesburg as cited by a Russian newspaper. The US also directly supervises the work of subdivisions of the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations, the secretary stated."US corporations in fact single-handedly control Internet for the sake of their global dominance," Patrushev pointed out and drew the conclusion by stating that it is important to develop cooperation within BRICS towards internationalization of Internet governance.

