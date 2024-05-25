International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/peace-summit-moscow-slams-nato-chiefs-call-to-let-ukraine-hit-deep-into-russia-1118629904.html
'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia
'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement calling on the alliance to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.
2024-05-25T10:00+0000
2024-05-25T10:00+0000
world
ukraine
jens stoltenberg
maria zakharova
russia
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116209810_0:30:3034:1737_1920x0_80_0_0_9a9452acb406dcbde8689fb31a416018.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for the alliance to let Ukraine hit Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles.Russia considers that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder achieving a peace settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously noted that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia.According to Lavrov, the US and NATO have become directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said that pumping weapons into Ukraine from the West was not conducive to negotiations and would have a negative effect.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/nato-states-must-lift-restrictions-on-ukraines-use-of-western-weapons-to-strike-russia---chief-1118623481.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/10/1116209810_305:0:3034:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d872291b62991d8541ffc3ae59e4d015.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine's strikes against russia, nato chief, lift restrictions
ukraine's strikes against russia, nato chief, lift restrictions

'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia

10:00 GMT 25.05.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged the military blocs members to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine to carry out strikes against targets in Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for the alliance to let Ukraine hit Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles.

"It is useful to know this for everyone who is invited to the so-called 'peace conference' in Switzerland," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

Russia considers that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder achieving a peace settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously noted that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia.
Military helicopters are parked at an airbase in Kocuve, about 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Tirana, Albania, Monday, March 4, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
Military
NATO States Must Lift Restrictions on Ukraine's Use of Western Weapons to Strike Russia - Chief
05:38 GMT
According to Lavrov, the US and NATO have become directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
The Kremlin has said that pumping weapons into Ukraine from the West was not conducive to negotiations and would have a negative effect.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала