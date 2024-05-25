https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/peace-summit-moscow-slams-nato-chiefs-call-to-let-ukraine-hit-deep-into-russia-1118629904.html

'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement calling on the alliance to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for the alliance to let Ukraine hit Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles.Russia considers that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder achieving a peace settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously noted that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia.According to Lavrov, the US and NATO have become directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said that pumping weapons into Ukraine from the West was not conducive to negotiations and would have a negative effect.

