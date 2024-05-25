https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/peace-summit-moscow-slams-nato-chiefs-call-to-let-ukraine-hit-deep-into-russia-1118629904.html
'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's statement calling on the alliance to lift restrictions on Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.
'Peace' Summit? Moscow Slams NATO Chief's Call to Let Ukraine Hit Deep Into Russia
On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged the military blocs members to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine to carry out strikes against targets in Russia.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call for the alliance to let Ukraine hit Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles.
"It is useful to know this for everyone who is invited to the so-called 'peace conference' in Switzerland," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.
Russia considers that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder achieving a peace settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has previously noted that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia.
According to Lavrov, the US and NATO
have become directly involved in the conflict, not only by supplying weapons but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
The Kremlin has said that pumping weapons into Ukraine from the West was not conducive to negotiations and would have a negative effect.