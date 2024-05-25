International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/us-defense-secretary-austin-undergoes-hospital-treatment---pentagon-1118623957.html
US Defense Secretary Austin Undergoes Hospital Treatment - Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Austin Undergoes Hospital Treatment - Pentagon
Sputnik International
During the hospitalization, he temporarily turned over duties to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon added.
2024-05-25T06:08+0000
2024-05-25T06:08+0000
military
us
joe biden
col. patrick ryder
austin
bethesda
pentagon
white house
lloyd austin
cancer
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116764982_0:16:3071:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_4dc5b4595371298c0935ba88fc400b39.jpg
US Defense Secretary Lloyd, a retired four-star Army general, has undergone hospital treatment for a bladder-related issue for the second time in just over three months, the Pentagon said on Friday. During the hospitalization, he temporarily turned over duties to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon added.Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said that Austin underwent a “successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up” procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland at around 6 PM. He then resumed his duties at 8:25 PM and returned home, Ryder added.In late December, Lloyd underwent a prostatectomy to treat prostate cancer. According to reports, he had made plans to temporarily give Hicks the responsibility of some of his duties. He was released after the surgery but then returned a little over a week later with an infection, according to one source. He was then put in intensive care.However, The US’ top defense official had undergone at least two hospitalizations and surgery following a prostate cancer diagnosis, but both the White House and the Pentagon remained in the dark—even during a January 4 US airstrike on Baghdad that had been recommended by Austin the previous week. Even Hicks was unaware that her boss had been put in intensive care until January 4.His failure to disclose that information resulted in confusion and criticism amongst officials throughout Capitol Hill, with some senior Republicans calling for his dismissal. Austin said he took full responsibility and “could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240117/audio-from-pentagon-chiefs-911-call-reveals-request-for-subtle-ambulance-response-1116236849.html
austin
bethesda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116764982_221:0:2950:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_96bb1c92c2390bb0a03483a605867cb0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
austin lloyd, lloyd austin, prostate cancer, prostate exam, prostate man, prostate-man, cancerous prostate, cancer diagnosis
austin lloyd, lloyd austin, prostate cancer, prostate exam, prostate man, prostate-man, cancerous prostate, cancer diagnosis

US Defense Secretary Austin Undergoes Hospital Treatment - Pentagon

06:08 GMT 25.05.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn MartinSecretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to testify during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget request of the Department of Defense, Thursday, May 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to testify during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing on the fiscal year 2024 budget request of the Department of Defense, Thursday, May 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2024
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
In January, it was revealed that the American defense secretary had been hospitalized twice and undergone surgery without informing President Joe Biden. Some senior Republicans called for Austin’s dismissal, but the president expressed continued confidence in his defense chief.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd, a retired four-star Army general, has undergone hospital treatment for a bladder-related issue for the second time in just over three months, the Pentagon said on Friday. During the hospitalization, he temporarily turned over duties to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon added.
Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said that Austin underwent a “successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up” procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland at around 6 PM. He then resumed his duties at 8:25 PM and returned home, Ryder added.
“The secretary’s bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis. White House and congressional notifications have occurred,” the Pentagon said.
In late December, Lloyd underwent a prostatectomy to treat prostate cancer. According to reports, he had made plans to temporarily give Hicks the responsibility of some of his duties. He was released after the surgery but then returned a little over a week later with an infection, according to one source. He was then put in intensive care.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2024
Americas
Audio From Pentagon Chief's 911 Call Reveals Request for 'Subtle' Ambulance Response
17 January, 22:11 GMT
However, The US’ top defense official had undergone at least two hospitalizations and surgery following a prostate cancer diagnosis, but both the White House and the Pentagon remained in the dark—even during a January 4 US airstrike on Baghdad that had been recommended by Austin the previous week. Even Hicks was unaware that her boss had been put in intensive care until January 4.
His failure to disclose that information resulted in confusion and criticism amongst officials throughout Capitol Hill, with some senior Republicans calling for his dismissal. Austin said he took full responsibility and “could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала