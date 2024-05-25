https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/us-defense-secretary-austin-undergoes-hospital-treatment---pentagon-1118623957.html

US Defense Secretary Austin Undergoes Hospital Treatment - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Austin Undergoes Hospital Treatment - Pentagon

During the hospitalization, he temporarily turned over duties to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd, a retired four-star Army general, has undergone hospital treatment for a bladder-related issue for the second time in just over three months, the Pentagon said on Friday. During the hospitalization, he temporarily turned over duties to US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, the Pentagon added.Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said that Austin underwent a “successful, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up” procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland at around 6 PM. He then resumed his duties at 8:25 PM and returned home, Ryder added.In late December, Lloyd underwent a prostatectomy to treat prostate cancer. According to reports, he had made plans to temporarily give Hicks the responsibility of some of his duties. He was released after the surgery but then returned a little over a week later with an infection, according to one source. He was then put in intensive care.However, The US’ top defense official had undergone at least two hospitalizations and surgery following a prostate cancer diagnosis, but both the White House and the Pentagon remained in the dark—even during a January 4 US airstrike on Baghdad that had been recommended by Austin the previous week. Even Hicks was unaware that her boss had been put in intensive care until January 4.His failure to disclose that information resulted in confusion and criticism amongst officials throughout Capitol Hill, with some senior Republicans calling for his dismissal. Austin said he took full responsibility and “could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed.”

