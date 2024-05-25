https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/zelenskys-unconstitutional-power-grab-amidst-ukraines-military-failures-1118636828.html

Zelensky's Unconstitutional Power Grab Amidst Ukraine's Military Failures

Zelensky's Unconstitutional Power Grab Amidst Ukraine's Military Failures

Sputnik International

Despite his term legally expiring on May 20, Zelensky has decided to extend his tenure as de-facto president, claiming legal authority under the Law of Martial Law and the Electoral Code of Ukraine, which prohibit elections during a period of martial law. Russian Senator Andrey Klishas explained why it is still unconstitutional.

2024-05-25T20:39+0000

2024-05-25T20:39+0000

2024-05-25T21:50+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

andrei klishas

verkhovna rada

vladimir putin

alexander lukashenko

political legitimacy

legitimacy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118636917_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de9633dd8f8e4c172e40a61aebb4e29c.jpg

The Constitution of Ukraine does not contain provisions for the extension of the president's term during martial law, but it does provide for such an extension for the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), Klishas noted.The principle of subsidiarity in constitutional law implies that matters of highest importance, including the extension of terms, should be regulated at the constitutional level.The absence of a constitutional norm regarding the extension of the president's term under martial law indicates that such legal regulation is impossible, contradicting the foundations of constitutional law.The Office of the President of Ukraine avoids appealing to the Constitutional Court regarding the extension of terms, indicating an acknowledgment of the constitutional risks associated with such a decision.The extension of martial law, and consequently, Zelensky’s tenure, is perceived as an illegal extension of the power of the "Kiev junta", Russian Senator Andrey Klishas emphasized.Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Zelensky's legitimacy has expired, and Russia will proceed from this fact.Lukashenko agreed with Putin's assessment, saying that "there is no legal integrity, and cannot be any legal integrity" on this question.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/zelensky-no-longer-legitimate-president-of-ukraine---putin-1118616984.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

legal tenure, zelensky, ukrainian president, illegitimate president, illegal president, illegitimate zelensky, legitimacy expired, expired legitimacy, legal integrity, ukrainian constitution, ukrainian law, martial law