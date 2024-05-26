https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/contacts-within-arctic-five-severed-not-at-russias-initiative---foreign-ministry-1118640425.html

Contacts Within Arctic Five Severed, Not at Russia's Initiative - Foreign Ministry

Contacts within the so-called Arctic Five, which discussed issues related to the Arctic, have been severed, Russian Foreign Ministry Legal Department head Maxim Musikhin told Sputnik.

The Arctic Five included Russia, the United States, Denmark, Norway and Canada. He added that it did not happen at Russia’s initiative. The US and other Western countries "voluntarily deprived themselves of the opportunity" to discuss issues related to the continental shelf in a spirit of trust, Musikhin said.

