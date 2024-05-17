https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/why-does-deepening--russia-china-arctic-partnership-bother-nato-1118496230.html

Why Does Deepening Russia-China Arctic Partnership Bother NATO?

Russia and China will set up a joint commission for the development of the Arctic Northern Sea Route (NSR), Rosatom nuclear corporation head Alexei Likhachev has revealed.Rosatom lead the project on the Russian side, while China's Ministry of Transport will oversee its share of the work."Our task is to create in the shortest possible time a joint program for expanding Chinese transit along the Northern Sea Route, as well as for a number of other projects in the interests of using this global artery, which, of course, has enormous development potential," Likhachev noted.During President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China Moscow and Beijing released a joint statement, expressing interest in preserving the Arctic as a territory of peace, low military-political tension and stability.In recent years, Russia has expressed its concerns about increased NATO military activities in the Arctic, warning of the risk of unintended clashes in the region. Moscow is also prepared to withdraw from the Arctic Council if its activities do not meet Russia's interests.Moscow has lambasted moves by the United States to expand its claims to the continental shelf in the Arctic as lacking international legal basis.Over the past years Russia and China have boosted cooperation in the Arctic, an increasingly important economic region. The scale of this interaction prompted a private US intelligence report to warn of significant implications for US national security.“Russia’s increasing willingness to allow the PRC in the Arctic demonstrates the realness of their ‘no-limits’ partnership and its potential counterbalance to U.S.-led alliances,” the report claimed.The report by Strider Technologies cited open-source data, noting that:Concerns were also voiced by members of the House Homeland Security Committee at a hearing late in 2023. As part of the new aggressive response by the West in the region, two unprecedented military exercises by the US and its NATO allies unfolded simultaneously in various parts of the Arctic, in March. Thirteen NATO countries participated in the Nordic Response 2024 exercise held in Finland and Sweden, near the border with Russia. Additionally, the US Army conducted a training event near Fairbanks, Alaska, also close to Russia's borders.Russia-China Arctic CooperationRussia-China interaction in the Arctic is making impressive strides, particularly as under the US-pushed Western sanctions regime, Beijing took on a key role as Moscow's technological partner in the development of the Arctic. Areas of joint interaction spread to:Russian-Chinese collaboration in the Arctic region focuses on joint development of the Northern Sea Route and related coastal infrastructure, as well as energy and scientific cooperation.Beijing from the outset recognized that the Northern Sea Route could complement its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, serving as an extension of the strategic project.Cargo traffic via the Northern Sea Route reached a record 35 million tons since the start of 2023. Since 2013, Chinese shipping company COSCO was the main international operator on the NSR, conducting over 100 voyages over the past decade.Russia is in the process of implementing a federal project to develop the NSR, which provides for the creation of infrastructure such as new port facilities, oil, LNG and coal terminals, and ice-class vessels to boost cargo traffic to 110 million tons by 2030. Russia's Northern Fleet, with nuclear-capable submarines, is located in the Arctic.Over the past decade, China is estimated to have invested in excess of $90bn in Arctic energy and mineral projects, primarily in Russia.Chinese companies have long been involved in Yamal LNG - an integrated project encompassing natural gas production, liquefaction and shipping. Investors from China controlled about 30% of NOVATEK's Yamal LNG project, and become the largest foreign co-owners of its second liquefied natural gas plant, Arctic LNG-2. China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and China National Petroleum (CNP) each have a 10% stake.Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin last year highlighted the close ties between the two countries in the region, singling out Yamal LNG, located on the Yamal Peninsula above the Arctic Circle, as a flagship of Russian-Chinese cooperation in the Arctic.It should be noted that the US has been making efforts to torpedo the Arctic LNG-2 project as both Russia and China remain "direct competitors" in this field, pundits told Sputnik earlier this month.An estimated 80 percent of Russia's natural gas and 17 percent of its oil production lies in the Arctic. Specifically, the Russian Arctic continental shelf is believed to contain 17 billion tons of oil and 85 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves.Despite the West ostracizing Russia over Ukraine on all fronts, when it comes to the Arctic even NATO members do not seem eager to slam the door shut and throw away the key, as per a recent Reuters report. Thus, Norway, which took over the Council's chair last year, has been keen to keep limited cooperation alive with Russia through the Arctic Council, wrote the outlet. It recalled that Moscow’s two vessels took part in a virtual training exercise in March involving a simulated oil spill off northern Norway.The seven council members – all of them currently also NATO members – put on pause their cooperation with Moscow over the Ukraine crisis. But that also meant freezing “a third of the Council's 130 projects.” Since Russia accounts for about a third of the Arctic region and nearly 70 % of economic activity there, this triggered fears the Council itself might collapse, noted the publication. This, in turn, was seen as fraught with jeopardizing Arctic security and undercutting efforts to tackle environmental, climate, and other scientific issues.However, the Arctic Council's secretariat said in February it would resume working group meetings on scientific matters in a virtual format, with Russia’s participation.Western countries are not interested in the collapse of the Arctic Council, since without the participation of Moscow, any cooperation in the region is doomed to failure, According to scientific director of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov.Three key agreements of the Arctic Council - on cooperation in aviation and maritime search and rescue in the Arctic, on joint efforts in response to marine oil pollution in the Arctic, and on strengthening international Arctic scientific cooperation - cannot remain relevant without Russia's involvement, Katerina Labetskaya, Lead Researcher of the Department of International Political Problems of IMEMO, underscored.

