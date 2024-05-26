https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/orban-foresees-dire-consequences-if-eu-militarism-continues-unchecked-1118643830.html
Orban Foresees Dire Consequences If EU Militarism Continues Unchecked
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he had never seen greater irresponsibility than Europe getting involved in the conflict in Ukraine without calculating what it would cost.
"Europe is becoming so involved in the war that it does not even have an estimate of the scale of the costs and means necessary to achieve its military objective. I have never seen anything more irresponsible in my life," Orban said in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel. He added that, in his opinion, NATO wanted to become a party to the conflict in Ukraine and "the chances that the alliance can be kept from doing so are limited."Budapest is against having decisions on the service of Hungarian citizens made "in Brussels or Germany," Orban emphasized. Earlier in May, Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, the largest one in the European Parliament, suggested reinstating compulsory military service across the entire European Union. In the years to come, current events may be seen as a prelude to World War III or even its first episode if Brussels' militarism is not countered, the Hungarian prime minister warned. Although European politicians see nuclear weapons as a deterrent, unforeseen worst-case scenarios could come to life, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized. Previously, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that the United States threatened Moscow with the "destruction" of Russian forces in the special military operation zone if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitriy Medvedev said Poland should understand that an American strike on Russian troops would mean the beginning of a world war.
BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he had never seen greater irresponsibility than Europe getting involved in the conflict in Ukraine without calculating what it would cost.
"Europe is becoming so involved in the war that it does not even have an estimate of the scale of the costs and means necessary to achieve its military objective. I have never seen anything more irresponsible in my life," Orban said in an interview with the Patriota YouTube channel.
He added that, in his opinion, NATO wanted to become a party to the conflict in Ukraine and "the chances that the alliance can be kept from doing so are limited."
Budapest is against having decisions on the service of Hungarian citizens made "in Brussels or Germany," Orban emphasized.
"We don't want anyone else to be able to make decisions about conscription and sending our young men of draft age anywhere. We have to forget about a European army with compulsory conscription, this is a crazy idea," the prime minister stressed.
Earlier in May, Manfred Weber, the leader of the European People's Party, the largest one in the European Parliament, suggested reinstating compulsory military service across the entire European Union.
If Weber's idea was implemented, "Hungarian families would be told from Brussels or Germany that their children would be compulsorily conscripted into the European army and told where they would go," Orban added.
In the years to come, current events may be seen as a prelude to World War III or even its first episode if Brussels' militarism is not countered, the Hungarian prime minister warned.
“Perhaps in 10 years the current processes will be called a prelude to World War III. It cannot be ruled out that if things go badly and we fail to control the military psychosis developed in Brussels, the history of these years will also be an episode of the first years of the big world war,” Orban said in an interview with the YouTube channel Patrióta.
Although European politicians see nuclear weapons as a deterrent, unforeseen worst-case scenarios could come to life, the Hungarian prime minister emphasized.
“In my opinion, European politicians think of the nuclear bomb as a tactical deterrence tool and not as something that should really be used, but what they don't consider at the beginning of a war can still happen at the end, thus worst-case scenarios can come to life,” Orban explained.
Previously, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that the United States threatened Moscow with the “destruction” of Russian forces in the special military operation zone if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitriy Medvedev said Poland should understand that an American strike on Russian troops would mean the beginning of a world war.