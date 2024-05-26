https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/remain-mobilized-pro-independence-protesters-in-new-caledonia-stand-their-ground-1118638624.html

‘Remain Mobilized’: Pro-Independence Protesters in New Caledonia Stand Their Ground Report

‘Remain Mobilized’: Pro-Independence Protesters in New Caledonia Stand Their Ground Report

Sputnik International

France is keeping a tight grip on a remnant of its former colonial empire as indigenous demonstrators fear being politically sidelined.

2024-05-26T03:45+0000

2024-05-26T03:45+0000

2024-05-26T04:18+0000

europe

emmanuel macron

france

new caledonia

pacific

european court of human rights (echr)

independence

sovereignty

colonialism

political unrest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118638975_0:141:3072:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_563ab08e83300bd7d9c98d7e0dccf980.jpg

A leader of pro-independence forces in the French overseas territory of New Caledonia is calling on protesters to “remain mobilized” and “maintain resistance” as French President Emmanuel Macron enforces a state of emergency in response to massive demonstrations.Christian Tein, the head of the Pacific archipelago’s Field Action Coordination Unit party, made the call in a video posted to social media.Riots and demonstrations broke out in New Caledonia’s capital of Nouméa earlier this month after Macron proposed a reform to the country’s electoral system that is perceived as tightening France’s colonial grip on the territory.Since 1998, New Caledonia’s electorate has been limited to its indigenous inhabitants plus pre-1998 residents and their descendants who have lived there continuously for at least 10 years. The European Court of Human Rights ruled the arrangement was acceptable as a provisional move towards decolonization of the territory.But Macron’s proposal aims to grant the vote to more migrants living there, a move indigenous inhabitants say is a step away from self-rule and towards renewed European control.The French president met Wednesday with pro-independence leaders, but the summit failed to end the unrest. Macron called on protesters to remove barricades that have brought the territory’s economy to a standstill.Tein called on demonstrators to allow vehicles carrying food, fuel and medicine to move freely, but Macron has insisted the roadblocks must be dismantled entirely. The French president has imposed a state of emergency on the territory until the demand is met, deploying the French military to maintain a curfew, a ban on public gatherings and the prohibition of the sale of alcohol. Residents have also been blocked from accessing TikTok.Three independence referendums were held in New Caledonia in recent years, with the first two being narrowly defeated despite strong support in the territory’s indigenous-majority provinces. A third referendum held amid COVID-19 restrictions was boycotted by independence advocates.The development comes after a series of governments of former French colonies in North Africa have forced French and US troops to abandon their military presence in the region. France has been criticized for its treatment of former territories in Africa, which it forces to pay a “colonial tax” for the alleged benefits of French subjugation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240516/why-cant-macron-afford-to-lose-french-pacific-territory-of-new-caledonia-1118471324.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240518/shake-off-the-shackles-france-struggles-to-keep-its-colonies-1118510358.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/frances-counterterrorism-operations-in-africa-failed-led-to-conflict---nebenzia-1118570331.html

france

new caledonia

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

new caledonia protests, new caledonia riots 2024, new caledonia independence demonstrations, new caledonia roadblocks, new caledonia barricades, new caledonia french colony, new caledonia independence, macron tiktok ban, neo-colonialism, colonialism, french colony, free caledonia, freedom for new caledonia, freedom for caledonia, independent new caledonia, french empire, civil unrest