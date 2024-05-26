https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russian-armed-forces-liberate-the-village-of-berestovoye-in-kharkov-region-1118641822.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Village of Berestovoye in Kharkov Region

Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.

Units of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops have taken control over the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Advancing Further into Ukrainian DefensesThe Sever (North) group of troops of the Russian military is advancing further into Ukraine’s defense in the Kharkov region as Kiev loses up to 300 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Russian armed forces hit personnel and equipment of the 57th mechanized infantry brigade and the 125th territorial defense brigade in a number of settlements in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.Defeating Ukrainian MilitantsRussia’s Dnepr group of troops has defeated the Ukrainian military near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye region and the Tyaginka settlement in the Kherson region, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian militants, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 40 soldiers, two armored vehicles and four vehicles, along with two US-made M777 howitzers and other equipment, the statement read.Taking More Favorable PositionsThe Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 130 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Russian military's Vostok (East) group of troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The day before, Vostok fighters repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 72 Mechanized Brigade near the village of Vladimirovka in the DPR, the ministry added.Repelling Ukrainian Air AttacksRussian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian ATACMS missiles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 41 drones, as well as 32 multiple launch rocket system shells of various types over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russian tactical aviation, drone and missile forces, as well as artillery hit two Ukrainian ammunition depots and concentrations of personnel and military equipment in 128 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

