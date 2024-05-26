International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Village of Berestovoye in Kharkov Region
Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.
Units of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops have taken control over the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Advancing Further into Ukrainian DefensesThe Sever (North) group of troops of the Russian military is advancing further into Ukraine’s defense in the Kharkov region as Kiev loses up to 300 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Russian armed forces hit personnel and equipment of the 57th mechanized infantry brigade and the 125th territorial defense brigade in a number of settlements in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.Defeating Ukrainian MilitantsRussia’s Dnepr group of troops has defeated the Ukrainian military near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye region and the Tyaginka settlement in the Kherson region, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian militants, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 40 soldiers, two armored vehicles and four vehicles, along with two US-made M777 howitzers and other equipment, the statement read.Taking More Favorable PositionsThe Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 130 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Russian military's Vostok (East) group of troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.The day before, Vostok fighters repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 72 Mechanized Brigade near the village of Vladimirovka in the DPR, the ministry added.Repelling Ukrainian Air AttacksRussian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian ATACMS missiles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 41 drones, as well as 32 multiple launch rocket system shells of various types over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russian tactical aviation, drone and missile forces, as well as artillery hit two Ukrainian ammunition depots and concentrations of personnel and military equipment in 128 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Village of Berestovoye in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.
Units of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops have taken control over the village of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of successful combat operations, units of the Zapad group of troops liberated the village of Berestovoe in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.

Advancing Further into Ukrainian Defenses

The Sever (North) group of troops of the Russian military is advancing further into Ukraine’s defense in the Kharkov region as Kiev loses up to 300 soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Sever group of troops is advancing further into the enemy’s defense," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian armed forces hit personnel and equipment of the 57th mechanized infantry brigade and the 125th territorial defense brigade in a number of settlements in the Kharkov region, the ministry added.
"The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 300 soldiers, four vehicles, a Grad self-propelled rocket launcher, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery cannon, as well as a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the statement read.

Defeating Ukrainian Militants

Russia’s Dnepr group of troops has defeated the Ukrainian military near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye region and the Tyaginka settlement in the Kherson region, eliminating up to 40 Ukrainian militants, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Dnepr group of forces have struck the personnel and equipment of the 65th mechanized brigade and the 35th naval infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye region and the Tyaginka settlement in the Kherson region," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 40 soldiers, two armored vehicles and four vehicles, along with two US-made M777 howitzers and other equipment, the statement read.
Taking More Favorable Positions

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 130 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the Russian military's Vostok (East) group of troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Vostok grouping of troops took more favorable positions and hit the manpower and equipment of the 128th territorial defense brigade and the 21st National Guard Brigade in the areas of [the villages of] Prechistovka and Makarovka in the Donetsk People's Republic [DPR]. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 130 servicepeople, three vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery mount, a US-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer over the course of the day," the ministry said.
The day before, Vostok fighters repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian 72 Mechanized Brigade near the village of Vladimirovka in the DPR, the ministry added.

Repelling Ukrainian Air Attacks

Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian ATACMS missiles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 41 drones, as well as 32 multiple launch rocket system shells of various types over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Air defenses shot down five US-made long-range ATACMS missiles, 32 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire missiles, a Neptune anti-ship missile, and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles during the day," the ministry said.
Russian tactical aviation, drone and missile forces, as well as artillery hit two Ukrainian ammunition depots and concentrations of personnel and military equipment in 128 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
