Stoltenberg’s Call to Untie Ukraine's Hands to Strike Russia Shows NATO is Desperate

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has joined forces with US officials calling on President Biden to lift formal restrictions on Ukraine to attack areas deep inside Russia using American weapons. Sputnik asked Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, where this dangerous road may lead.

Speaking with The Economist on Friday, NATO’s secretary general said the time had come for allies to untie the Ukrainian military’s hands and formally allow Kiev to use its Western-sourced long-range strike systems to target Russian rear areas.The NATO chief acknowledged that such a step would increase the risk of a spiraling escalation, but said this should be possible to avoid, since the alliance “will not be directly involved from NATO territory in combat operations over or in Ukraine.”But escalation may be exactly what the Western bloc gets, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying Saturday that Stoltenberg’s remarks were “useful” for anyone invited to the upcoming “supposed ‘peace conference’ in Switzerland” in mid-June, signaling the utter insincerity of Western peacemaking efforts.Russian officials have responded to similar proposals by Western officials on freeing Kiev’s hands to attack Russia by warning that Moscow would have no choice but to “take tough and swift measures” in response.In Washington, Secretary of State Blinken has publicly stepped back from calls by Congressional hawks to greenlight long-range attacks into Russia. Privately, however, he has reportedly lobbied President Biden to lift the symbolic restrictions after traveling to Kiev and being briefed on the increasingly desperate situation at the front for the US proxy.“I think Stoltenberg’s comments are a sign of desperation on NATO’s part,” veteran former Pentagon analyst-turned independent foreign and defense policy observer Michael Maloof told Sputnik.NATO’s growing desperation obviously echoes the desperate straits the Ukrainian military has found itself in, the observer noted.Climbing the Escalation LadderMaloof fears Stoltenberg’s rhetoric – and that of his counterparts in Europe and the United States, could create dangerous conditions “where the distinctions between what is NATO and what isn’t become blurred,” particularly as a number of European allies have threatened to send ground troops directly into the conflict, thus obviating the NATO Treaty’s article on collective defense.Maloof is astonished by the shortsighted thinking of some European leaders with regard to the Ukrainian crisis, pointing out that Europe’s economic future and even survival may be at stake, given that “they’re much closer to the conflict than the United States.” That means “they’re the ones who are going to get the brunt of any backwash from assisting the Ukrainians.”Citing the example Washington’s insistence that the Europeans cut their dependence on Russian energy resources, Maloof recalled that that policy resulted in American LNG flooding into Europe, and being sold at prices far higher than Russian pipeline gas. This created “resentment” among European countries, and that isn’t at all surprising, given Washington’s tendency to “backstab” its own “friends,” he noted.Even if the Europeans don’t go further into the Ukrainian conflict, the observer believes it may take a generation or longer for European economies to recover. “If they go to war, it’s going to be even more devastating, and it could bust up Europe, the EU [and] NATO,” Maloof said. “This could mean the beginning of the end of NATO. [The Europeans] are talking much more loudly now of an independent European defense alliance,” the observer stressed.In the United States too, there is has been “groundswell” among ordinary Americans saying they’re “sick and tired of fighting foreign wars,” Maloof said, listing off an array of domestic problems, from infrastructure to energy costs, inflation and the situation at the US southern border, which have been ignored amid Washington’s adventurism abroad.Ultimately, Maloof hopes that Biden, “even…in his demented state,” will nonetheless recognize that “an enlargement of the war” via the approval of Ukrainian attacks into Russia “would be catastrophic.”In any event, Ukraine doesn’t have enough of the long-range weapons Stoltenberg and others want to unleash on Russia to harm Moscow in any sustained basis, the observer says.“It will be more of an ‘insurgency’ type of activity, and I think it will only manage to create greater hostility, primarily toward Ukraine,” Maloof noted – adding that Russia will likely prioritize the destruction of these systems as quickly as possible.

