Viral Video Shows IDF Soldier Calling for Military Coup, Israeli Rule Over Gaza
Viral Video Shows IDF Soldier Calling for Military Coup, Israeli Rule Over Gaza
The viral clip is evidence that many Israeli reservists reject international calls for Palestinian control over Gaza and the West Bank.
A viral video appearing to show an Israeli soldier threatening a military uprising is shedding new light on intense political polarization that observers say threatens to provoke civil war.The video message has been shared in Israeli groups on the Telegram messaging platform and came to prominence after being posted by Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's 32-year-old son who currently resides in Miami.It appears to show a masked Israel Defense Forces soldier calling for a rebellion against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. The servicemember dedicates the message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declares "we reservists do not intend to hand over the keys to any Palestinian Authority."Independent investigations have challenged initial reports of mass rapes on October 7, while IDF soldiers have admitted to effectively implementing the military's controversial Hannibal Directive, which calls for Israeli citizens to be killed rather than allowed to be taken hostage. Israeli shelling and airstrikes are now thought to account for many of the civilian deaths that took place amid the surprise attack by Hamas.Deep political divides in Israeli society have opened up in recent months, with opposition leader Benny Gantz threatening to leave the country's emergency war cabinet if the Israeli prime minister does not implement his proposed six-point plan for the country's military operation in Gaza. Among Gantz's demands are efforts to ensure the return of Hamas-held Israeli captives, a demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and a move towards international administration of the Palestinian territory.Gallant appeared to side with Gantz's position last week, saying Prime Minister Netanyahu should not seek to establish Israeli rule over the Gaza Strip, which is considered Palestinian territory under international law. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has insisted the country should maintain military rule over Gaza and the West Bank, a stance demanded by hardline members of his coalition such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Belezel Smotrich.The viral video suggests portions of Israel's military strongly oppose returning Gaza to Palestinian control after Israel's military operation, a stated demand of US President Joe Biden and other international figures.Israel was rocked by massive anti-Netanyahu protests in the months before Hamas' unprecedented October 7 attack as the controversial prime minister attempted to weaken the country's judiciary. Protestors have returned to the streets in recent months calling for Netanyahu's resignation and the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.Recent polling suggests younger Israelis are more likely to hold extremist positions, supporting radical political parties that call for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.
The viral clip is evidence that many Israeli reservists reject international calls for Palestinian control over Gaza and the West Bank.
A viral video appearing to show an Israeli soldier threatening a military uprising is shedding new light on intense political polarization that observers say
threatens to provoke civil war.
The video message has been shared in Israeli groups on the Telegram messaging platform and came to prominence after being posted
by Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s 32-year-old son who currently resides
in Miami.
29 December 2019, 08:40 GMT
It appears to show
a masked Israel Defense Forces soldier calling for a rebellion against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. The servicemember dedicates the message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declares “we reservists do not intend to hand over the keys to any Palestinian Authority.”
“Think carefully to whom you intend to give the keys,” he says. “Our brothers were not murdered or raped for nothing. We want victory, a decision. Whoever harmed the people of Israel and our brothers – we want to destroy him, and you, Mr. Gallant, cannot do that.”
Independent investigations have challenged
initial reports of mass rapes on October 7, while IDF soldiers have admitted to effectively implementing
the military’s controversial Hannibal Directive, which calls for Israeli citizens to be killed rather than allowed to be taken hostage. Israeli shelling and airstrikes are now thought to account
for many of the civilian deaths that took place amid the surprise attack by Hamas.
Deep political divides in Israeli society have opened up in recent months,
with opposition leader Benny Gantz threatening to leave
the country’s emergency war cabinet if the Israeli prime minister does not implement his proposed six-point plan for the country’s military operation in Gaza. Among Gantz’s demands are efforts to ensure the return of Hamas-held Israeli captives, a demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and a move towards international administration of the Palestinian territory.
Gallant appeared to side
with Gantz’s position last week, saying Prime Minister Netanyahu should not seek to establish Israeli rule over the Gaza Strip, which is considered Palestinian territory under international law. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has insisted the country should maintain military rule over Gaza and the West Bank, a stance demanded by hardline members of his coalition such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Belezel Smotrich.
The viral video suggests portions of Israel’s military strongly oppose returning Gaza to Palestinian control after Israel’s military operation, a stated demand of US President Joe Biden and other international figures.
“Change the record and understand that we want to win, or we will go only with the prime minister,” continued the anonymous soldier. “Only with whoever decides that we should win, we will follow him. Here I tell you, did you want a military coup?”
Israel was rocked by massive anti-Netanyahu protests in the months before Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 attack as the controversial prime minister attempted to weaken the country’s judiciary. Protestors have returned to the streets in recent months calling for Netanyahu’s resignation and the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Recent polling suggests
younger Israelis are more likely to hold extremist positions, supporting radical political parties that call for the ethnic cleansing
of Palestinians.