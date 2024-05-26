https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/viral-video-shows-idf-soldier-calling-for-military-coup-israeli-rule-over-gaza-1118637672.html

Viral Video Shows IDF Soldier Calling for Military Coup, Israeli Rule Over Gaza

The viral clip is evidence that many Israeli reservists reject international calls for Palestinian control over Gaza and the West Bank.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118638379_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a31bce99e239a9763d438f3bf829f889.jpg

A viral video appearing to show an Israeli soldier threatening a military uprising is shedding new light on intense political polarization that observers say threatens to provoke civil war.The video message has been shared in Israeli groups on the Telegram messaging platform and came to prominence after being posted by Yair Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister’s 32-year-old son who currently resides in Miami.It appears to show a masked Israel Defense Forces soldier calling for a rebellion against Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi. The servicemember dedicates the message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and declares “we reservists do not intend to hand over the keys to any Palestinian Authority.”Independent investigations have challenged initial reports of mass rapes on October 7, while IDF soldiers have admitted to effectively implementing the military’s controversial Hannibal Directive, which calls for Israeli citizens to be killed rather than allowed to be taken hostage. Israeli shelling and airstrikes are now thought to account for many of the civilian deaths that took place amid the surprise attack by Hamas.Deep political divides in Israeli society have opened up in recent months, with opposition leader Benny Gantz threatening to leave the country’s emergency war cabinet if the Israeli prime minister does not implement his proposed six-point plan for the country’s military operation in Gaza. Among Gantz’s demands are efforts to ensure the return of Hamas-held Israeli captives, a demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and a move towards international administration of the Palestinian territory.Gallant appeared to side with Gantz’s position last week, saying Prime Minister Netanyahu should not seek to establish Israeli rule over the Gaza Strip, which is considered Palestinian territory under international law. Netanyahu, meanwhile, has insisted the country should maintain military rule over Gaza and the West Bank, a stance demanded by hardline members of his coalition such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Belezel Smotrich.The viral video suggests portions of Israel’s military strongly oppose returning Gaza to Palestinian control after Israel’s military operation, a stated demand of US President Joe Biden and other international figures.Israel was rocked by massive anti-Netanyahu protests in the months before Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 attack as the controversial prime minister attempted to weaken the country’s judiciary. Protestors have returned to the streets in recent months calling for Netanyahu’s resignation and the return of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.Recent polling suggests younger Israelis are more likely to hold extremist positions, supporting radical political parties that call for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

