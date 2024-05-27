International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/dozens-killed-in-israeli-strike-on-rafah-refugee-camp--report-1118644818.html
Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike on Rafah Refugee Camp – Report
Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike on Rafah Refugee Camp – Report
Sputnik International
The attack comes shortly after the death of 81 people within 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
2024-05-27T01:55+0000
2024-05-27T03:12+0000
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
palestinians
israel
rafah
palestine
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
red crescent
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645955_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d916b256f36dee3bcbd0bcf3eb598d18.jpg
At least 35 people, most of them women and children, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on a Palestinian tent encampment for refugees in western Rafah, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Dozens more were reportedly injured.Witnesses alleged that at least eight airstrikes hit the camp of displaced people located 600 feet from a United Nations warehouse. A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said the death toll is likely to rise, also claiming the camp had been identified by the Israeli military as a “humanitarian area.”A statement from the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike, alleging that it was carried out against “legitimate targets.”The IDF later said that the strike killed Yassin Rabia, the Hamas Chief of Staff in the West Bank, The Jerusalem Post reported.The attack comes shortly after a barrage of Hamas rockets reached central Israel Sunday, the group’s first long-range strikes in months. No deaths or injuries have been reported as a consequence of the blitz.Hamas’ military branch justified the attack in a statement on Telegram as a response to “Zionist massacres against civilians.” Earlier in the day Gaza’s health ministry reported 81 people had been killed by Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours.The Hamas strike is a new sign of resilience more than seven months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the Palestinian group. Hamas fighters have reemerged in Northern Gaza in recent weeks, provoking domestic criticism of the Israeli leader’s military strategy. Protesters have maintained a near-constant presence in the capital of Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu’s home.Hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain internally displaced in Southern Israel as well as the northern portion of the country, where Hezbollah has launched frequent rocket and artillery strikes. It was reported late last year that nearly half a million Israelis have fled the country as armed conflict drags on.Almost 36,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s military operation in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, although the death toll is thought to be higher given thousands of bodies still buried underneath the rubble of IDF airstrikes.UNICEF reports that almost all of the 600,000 children taking refuge in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are “injured, sick or malnourished.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/russian-ambassador-slams-us-double-standards-on-icc-actions-toward-russia-israel-1118559169.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/israel-faces-diplomatic-defeat-as-european-countries-recognize-palestinian-state-1118593502.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/world-central-kitchen-to-resume-work-in-gaza-as-hunger-malnutrition-still-stalk-enclave-1118167268.html
israel
rafah
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645955_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b94d0c09ba06fe2ffbf651f8020cc3de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel airstrike rafah, israel refugee camp strike, israel displaced persons tent encampment strike, israel strike killed 35 people, israel hit tent encampment, hamas rocket strike central israel, hamas rockets tel aviv, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes
israel airstrike rafah, israel refugee camp strike, israel displaced persons tent encampment strike, israel strike killed 35 people, israel hit tent encampment, hamas rocket strike central israel, hamas rockets tel aviv, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, zionist regime, zionists, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes

Dozens Killed in Israeli Strike on Rafah Refugee Camp – Report

01:55 GMT 27.05.2024 (Updated: 03:12 GMT 27.05.2024)
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem HanaPalestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip walk through a makeshift tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2024
© AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
John Miles
All materials
The attack comes shortly after the death of 81 people within 24 hours, according to Gaza’s health ministry.
At least 35 people, most of them women and children, were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on a Palestinian tent encampment for refugees in western Rafah, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health. Dozens more were reportedly injured.
“The Ministry of Health confirms that never before in history has such a large number of mass killing tools been amassed and employed together in front of the world as is happening now in Gaza,” read a statement from the health ministry, adding the enclave continues to suffer serious shortages of food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity.
Witnesses alleged that at least eight airstrikes hit the camp of displaced people located 600 feet from a United Nations warehouse. A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson said the death toll is likely to rise, also claiming the camp had been identified by the Israeli military as a “humanitarian area.”
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
World
Russian Ambassador Slams US Double Standards on ICC Actions Toward Russia, Israel
21 May, 10:08 GMT
A statement from the Israel Defense Forces confirmed the strike, alleging that it was carried out against “legitimate targets.”

“A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating,” read the statement. “The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”

The IDF later said that the strike killed Yassin Rabia, the Hamas Chief of Staff in the West Bank, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The attack comes shortly after a barrage of Hamas rockets reached central Israel Sunday, the group’s first long-range strikes in months. No deaths or injuries have been reported as a consequence of the blitz.
The Palestinian flag flies in the wind after a Rose Garden ceremony at the United Nations headquarters - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
Analysis
Israel Faces Diplomatic Defeat as European Countries Recognize Palestinian State
23 May, 04:54 GMT
Hamas’ military branch justified the attack in a statement on Telegram as a response to “Zionist massacres against civilians.” Earlier in the day Gaza’s health ministry reported 81 people had been killed by Israeli attacks over the last 24 hours.
The Hamas strike is a new sign of resilience more than seven months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy the Palestinian group. Hamas fighters have reemerged in Northern Gaza in recent weeks, provoking domestic criticism of the Israeli leader’s military strategy. Protesters have maintained a near-constant presence in the capital of Tel Aviv and outside Netanyahu’s home.
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain internally displaced in Southern Israel as well as the northern portion of the country, where Hezbollah has launched frequent rocket and artillery strikes. It was reported late last year that nearly half a million Israelis have fled the country as armed conflict drags on.
Palestinian boy Haitham Matar, who suffers from malnutrition, lies on a hospital bed in Gaza City on May 28, 2009. Israel's recent war on Gaza brought the enclave to the brink of a catastrophe, Amnesty International said on May 28, also lambasting the two main Palestinian factions for human rights violations. AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED ABED (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
World
World Central Kitchen to Resume Work in Gaza as Hunger, Malnutrition Still Stalk Enclave
28 April, 23:53 GMT
Almost 36,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s military operation in Gaza, according to the local health ministry, although the death toll is thought to be higher given thousands of bodies still buried underneath the rubble of IDF airstrikes.
“Around 80% of the population's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, severe hunger is widespread and UN officials say parts of the territory are experiencing famine,” according to US media.
UNICEF reports that almost all of the 600,000 children taking refuge in the southern Gaza city of Rafah are “injured, sick or malnourished.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала