Russian Ambassador Slams US Double Standards on ICC Actions Toward Russia, Israel

On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said he had filed requests for arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, as well as for Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh and the leader of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Masri, over alleged war crimes.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington’s assessment of the actions of the International Criminal Court (ICC) towards Russia and Israel is an example of double standards and hypocrisy, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday. The diplomat added that "no one in the world should have any illusions about the blasphemous policy of the US, which exploits human rights issues for a single purpose: to take revenge on unwelcome states."

