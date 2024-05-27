https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/estonian-drone-maker-expands-unmanned-ground-vehicle-production-1118653387.html
Estonian Drone Maker Expands Unmanned Ground Vehicle Production
Robotic vehicle manufacturer Milrem Robotics has announced the opening of its new ground drone production facility.
Located near Milrem’s HQ in Estonia’s capital, this new plant ostensibly allows the company to “manufacture more than 500 units” of its THeMIS (tracked hybrid modular infantry system) ground drone.“Many end-users, satisfied with the results of testing the robotic vehicles, are preparing to launch high-quantity procurements. With the opening of our new facility, we are better prepared to answer these calls,” Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Varsi said in a press release issued by the company.THeMIS is an unmanned ground vehicle platform that can function as either a transport or combat drone. A number of these ground drones have been supplied by Milrem to the Kiev regime in August 2022, and it was reported that at least one THeMIS unit has been captured by Russian forces. Russian researchers have promised a reward for such a trophy, meaning they might have already got their hands on one of the platforms – and if any new THeMIS vehicles arrive in Ukraine, they may meet a similar fate.
Located near Milrem’s HQ in Estonia’s capital, this new plant ostensibly allows the company to “manufacture more than 500 units” of its THeMIS (tracked hybrid modular infantry system) ground drone.
“Many end-users, satisfied with the results of testing the robotic vehicles
, are preparing to launch high-quantity procurements. With the opening of our new facility, we are better prepared to answer these calls,” Milrem Robotics CEO Kuldar Varsi said in a press release issued by the company.
THeMIS is an unmanned ground vehicle platform that can function as either a transport or combat drone.
A number of these ground drones have been supplied by Milrem to the Kiev regime in August 2022, and it was reported that at least one THeMIS unit has been captured by Russian forces.
Russian researchers have promised a reward for such a trophy, meaning they might have already got their hands on one of the platforms – and if any new THeMIS vehicles arrive in Ukraine, they may meet a similar fate.