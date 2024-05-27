https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/report-israeli-settlers-idf-team-up-to-destroy-gaza-aid-amid-full-blown-famine-1118646626.html

Report: Israeli Settlers, IDF Team Up to Destroy Gaza Aid Amid ‘Full-Blown Famine’

Report: Israeli Settlers, IDF Team Up to Destroy Gaza Aid Amid ‘Full-Blown Famine’

Sputnik International

Extremist Israeli settler groups are setting upon food trucks passing through the West Bank, assaulting the drivers and burning their cargo.

2024-05-27T04:17+0000

2024-05-27T04:17+0000

2024-05-27T04:43+0000

world

middle east

joe biden

bezalel smotrich

west bank

israel

gaza strip

israel defense forces (idf)

washington post

whatsapp

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118646461_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a93e26e245570baf99ccabeaf476d86.jpg

Video has emerged in recent weeks of Israeli West Bank settlers attacking and destroying aid trucks headed for the besieged Gaza Strip, reportedly with the acquiescence and even active participation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and police.A series of such instances was documented in a report by the Washington Post Sunday that described how extremist Israelis work together to plan the assaults with the help of security forces.“Working off what they say are tips from Israeli soldiers and police, in addition to the public, members pore over photos to work out which vehicles might be carrying aid to Gaza and mobilize local supporters to block them.”An attack on Thursday took shape after participants in a chat group with over 800 users spotted a truck carrying sugar. Israeli settlers descended upon the vehicle, tossing out its cargo, which its driver claimed was intended for a town in the West Bank. IDF soldiers cleared the scattered bags of sugar with a bulldozer before destroying them.“The environment around us is fed by hate and revenge,” lamented the chair of a Palestinian business group.Other trucks have been burned by the settlers. One Palestinian driver suffered a broken nose, ribs and vertebrae after being attacked by a group of Israeli protesters who asked him whether he was “a Jew or Arab.” The driver’s vehicle was destroyed and his $200,000 worth of goods was lost.“​​It’s not our job to stop them, it’s our job to protect them,” said one female IDF soldier, defending the military’s failure to stop the attacks.An anonymous White House official claimed the Biden administration is considering sanctions on settlers involved in the incidents, although no action has yet been taken. Previous US sanctions on a handful of Israeli settlers were reversed after complaints from controversial Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to reports in Israeli media.The World Food Program reports northern Gaza is in a state of “full-blown famine,” with food scarcity spreading south.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/whither-free-speech-college-campuses-sacrifice-professed-values-to-alter-of-zionism---report-1117936015.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/israel-faces-diplomatic-defeat-as-european-countries-recognize-palestinian-state-1118593502.html

west bank

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

israeli settlers attacking aid, settlers destroying humanitarian aid, israelis burning aid trucks, israelis prevent aid from reaching gaza, israeli settlers block aid, gaza full-blown famine, gaza aid trucks, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, genocide, famine in gaza, famine