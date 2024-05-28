https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-pentagon-officer-applauds-russias-unmatched-ew-success-against-western-weapons-in-ukraine-1118659820.html

Ex-Pentagon Officer Applauds Russia's Unmatched EW Success Against Western Weapons in Ukraine

Russia's unmatched capabilities in electronic warfare were earlier cited by Western experts as one of the key factors contributing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer.

"Russia has the most capable electronic warfare systems in the world with the longest range and most powerful GPS and radio frequency jammers of any nation," David T. Pyne, an EMP task force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.Pyne said he had been impressed by "the speed at which Russian long-range jammers have been able to adapt to jamming new US and NATO weapon systems that have been introduced into the [Ukraine] conflict."He suggested that Russian GPS jammers "will likely prove increasingly effective against the recently supplied extended range US ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] missiles as well."Earlier this month, the Washington Post, citing Ukrainian commanders and a Ukrainian military research project, reported that the Russian army's jamming systems had disrupted the accuracy of some of Ukraine's US-supplied precision-guided weapons, prompting Ukrainian forces to stop using them on the battlefield.The US and its NATO allies stepped up arms deliveries to the Kiev regime shortly after the Russian special military operation began. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such deliveries would only exacerbate the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russian forces.

