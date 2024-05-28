https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/ex-pentagon-officer-applauds-russias-unmatched-ew-success-against-western-weapons-in-ukraine-1118659820.html
Ex-Pentagon Officer Applauds Russia's Unmatched EW Success Against Western Weapons in Ukraine
Ex-Pentagon Officer Applauds Russia's Unmatched EW Success Against Western Weapons in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Russia's unmatched capabilities in electronic warfare were earlier cited by Western experts as one of the key factors contributing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer.
2024-05-28T08:15+0000
2024-05-28T08:15+0000
2024-05-28T08:15+0000
russia
ukraine
electronic warfare system
special operation
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118659119_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_29914a5174aa2858080242ed4c3cba37.jpg
"Russia has the most capable electronic warfare systems in the world with the longest range and most powerful GPS and radio frequency jammers of any nation," David T. Pyne, an EMP task force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.Pyne said he had been impressed by "the speed at which Russian long-range jammers have been able to adapt to jamming new US and NATO weapon systems that have been introduced into the [Ukraine] conflict."He suggested that Russian GPS jammers "will likely prove increasingly effective against the recently supplied extended range US ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] missiles as well."Earlier this month, the Washington Post, citing Ukrainian commanders and a Ukrainian military research project, reported that the Russian army's jamming systems had disrupted the accuracy of some of Ukraine's US-supplied precision-guided weapons, prompting Ukrainian forces to stop using them on the battlefield.The US and its NATO allies stepped up arms deliveries to the Kiev regime shortly after the Russian special military operation began. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such deliveries would only exacerbate the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240415/second-to-none-how-russia-masters-its-electronic-warfare-1117947049.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118659119_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8fb406de6932a33fa9ed5703b95a0c75.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation, russian electronic warfare systems, russian jamming systems, disruption of accuracy of ukraine's us-supplied precision-guided weapons by russian ew systems
russian special military operation, russian electronic warfare systems, russian jamming systems, disruption of accuracy of ukraine's us-supplied precision-guided weapons by russian ew systems
Ex-Pentagon Officer Applauds Russia's Unmatched EW Success Against Western Weapons in Ukraine
Russia's unmatched capabilities in electronic warfare have previously been cited by Western experts as one of the key factors contributing to the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer.
"Russia has the most capable electronic warfare systems
in the world with the longest range and most powerful GPS and radio frequency jammers of any nation," David T. Pyne
, an EMP task force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.
Pyne said he had been impressed by "the speed at which Russian long-range jammers
have been able to adapt to jamming new US and NATO weapon systems that have been introduced into the [Ukraine] conflict."
Russian EW systems "have proven effective at causing 90% of guided missile and drone systems supplied by the US to Ukraine to miss their target, most importantly HIMARS [High Mobility Artillery Rocket System]," according to the ex-Pentagon officer.
He suggested that Russian GPS jammers "will likely prove increasingly effective against the recently supplied extended range US ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] missiles as well."
Additionally, Russian jamming systems "are likely proving increasingly effective against US supplied Ukrainian air defense systems including Patriot and Hawk [interceptor] missiles enabling Russia to increase its air superiority over Ukraine," - something that is contributing significantly to the ongoing offensive by Russian troops in several areas of the front line, Pyne stressed.
Earlier this month, the Washington Post, citing Ukrainian commanders and a Ukrainian military research project, reported that the Russian army's jamming systems had disrupted the accuracy of some of Ukraine's US-supplied precision-guided weapons, prompting Ukrainian forces to stop using them on the battlefield.
The US and its NATO allies stepped up arms deliveries to the Kiev regime shortly after the Russian special military operation
began. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such deliveries would only exacerbate the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for his part, said that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russian forces.