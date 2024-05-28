https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/g7-lacks-consensus-on-frozen-russian-assets---us-official-1118667870.html

G7 Lacks Consensus on Frozen Russian Assets - US Official

G7 Lacks Consensus on Frozen Russian Assets - US Official

Sputnik International

The members of G7 do not have a consensus on how to deal with frozen Russian assets, US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said on Tuesday.

2024-05-28T16:33+0000

2024-05-28T16:33+0000

2024-05-28T16:33+0000

world

janet yellen

ukraine

russia

washington

g7

european union (eu)

frozen assets

asset seizure

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104212/80/1042128035_0:17:3001:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_87dd837c94bec3d148b30b0ec6cd3583.jpg

"Seizing principal is a red line for many of our G7 partners whether you use the theory of countermeasures or whether you use a legal theory of 'set off' in which Ukraine establishes a reparation claim, transfers it to the asset side of the G7 balance sheet, and we set that off against our collective liability, which are the Russian reserves," Singh said during a Brookings event in Washington. "In either path we don't have consensus as a G7."The G7, led by the United States and the European Union, have been discussing ways to confiscate the Russian assets since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Earlier in May, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said she planned to urge the Group of Seven partners to collectively find a way to unlock the value of Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The issue is expected to be discussed at the G7 summit in the Italian region of Apulia from June 13-15.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/putin-signs-decree-on-compensation-for-us-damage-to-russia-central-bank-1118602610.html

ukraine

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev