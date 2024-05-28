International
G7 Lacks Consensus on Frozen Russian Assets - US Official
G7 Lacks Consensus on Frozen Russian Assets - US Official
The members of G7 do not have a consensus on how to deal with frozen Russian assets, US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said on Tuesday.
"Seizing principal is a red line for many of our G7 partners whether you use the theory of countermeasures or whether you use a legal theory of 'set off' in which Ukraine establishes a reparation claim, transfers it to the asset side of the G7 balance sheet, and we set that off against our collective liability, which are the Russian reserves," Singh said during a Brookings event in Washington. "In either path we don't have consensus as a G7."The G7, led by the United States and the European Union, have been discussing ways to confiscate the Russian assets since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Earlier in May, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said she planned to urge the Group of Seven partners to collectively find a way to unlock the value of Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The issue is expected to be discussed at the G7 summit in the Italian region of Apulia from June 13-15.
what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what's the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev
G7 Lacks Consensus on Frozen Russian Assets - US Official

16:33 GMT 28.05.2024
A Russian ruble coin is pictured in front of St. Basil cathedral in central Moscow
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The members of G7 do not have a consensus on how to deal with frozen Russian assets, US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh said on Tuesday.
"Seizing principal is a red line for many of our G7 partners whether you use the theory of countermeasures or whether you use a legal theory of 'set off' in which Ukraine establishes a reparation claim, transfers it to the asset side of the G7 balance sheet, and we set that off against our collective liability, which are the Russian reserves," Singh said during a Brookings event in Washington. "In either path we don't have consensus as a G7."
The G7, led by the United States and the European Union, have been discussing ways to confiscate the Russian assets since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government on development of air transportation and aircraft engineering via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2024
Russia
Putin Signs Decree on Compensation for US Damage to Russia, Central Bank
23 May, 15:20 GMT
Earlier in May, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said she planned to urge the Group of Seven partners to collectively find a way to unlock the value of Russian sovereign assets for the benefit of Ukraine. The issue is expected to be discussed at the G7 summit in the Italian region of Apulia from June 13-15.

An estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets are frozen in Western accounts. The Kremlin has maintained that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would violate international law.

