https://sputnikglobe.com/20240523/putin-signs-decree-on-compensation-for-us-damage-to-russia-central-bank-1118602610.html

Putin Signs Decree on Compensation for US Damage to Russia, Central Bank

Putin Signs Decree on Compensation for US Damage to Russia, Central Bank

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday that outlines steps for claiming compensation from the United States for the damage done to Russia and its central bank.

2024-05-23T15:20+0000

2024-05-23T15:20+0000

2024-05-23T15:20+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

central bank

kremlin

assets

frozen assets

g7

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118320764_0:95:3072:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_aecc97d6ef97c86ff8aa7497fe795b3d.jpg

The decree, titled "On the Special Procedure for Compensation for Damage Caused to Russia and the Russian Central Bank in Connection with Unfriendly Actions Taken by the United States," was listed in the official legal database. The decree allows the state and the central bank to seek redress in court if US actions result in unlawful loss of property. Property of the United States or US-linked individuals in Russia, including citizens, tax residents and their associates, may be used to generate compensation for plaintiffs. A commission for the oversight of foreign investment in Russia will be tasked with assessing damage claims and identifying assets that could be used to pay off damages in line with the principle of proportionality. These include movable and immovable property of the US and associated individuals, bonds and shares in Russian legal entities, as well as property rights. The Russian government has four months to introduce amendments to Russian laws that would allow for the implementation of the presidential decree. An estimated $300 billion in Russian central bank assets are frozen in Western accounts. The Kremlin has maintained that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would violate international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/west-could-face-300bln-boomerang-in-gamble-to-seize-russian-assets-sputnik-estimates-1116380567.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev